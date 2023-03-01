Tributes pour in for TV celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu

Tributes from fans and industry peers have been pouring in on social media for KwaZulu-Natal-born celebrity chef, cookbook author and TV personality Lenstwe Bhengu. The popular chef who was well known for his appearances on several food-themed shows including e.tv’s “Flava Queens”, Mzansi Magic’s “KFC Taste Kitchen” and BBC Lifestyle’s “The Great South African Bake Off”, which he co-hosted and judged, succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday, February 28, at the Sandton Medi-Clinic.

“The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son. Details of the memorial and funeral will follow in due time,” read the public family statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lentswe Bhengu (@iam_lentswe) Since the news broke, social media users, who are still in disbelief, paid their tributes to him. Fellow celebrity chef and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo simply commented with a red heart emoji.

“The Queen” actor, Vuyo Ngcukana wrote: “My heart is so sore right now, phumla Lentswe 💔🕊️.” A popular wedding and events planner, @precioustheplanner wrote: “No ways 💔 Modimo re shokele 😢 This life is…I actually have no words 😔 May Your Soul Rest in Peace Lentswe🕊️.” TV and Radio personality Mpho Maboi commented: “Bathong 😢😳 Rest dear Lentswe. You lived your dream and shared yourself so selflessly 🙏🏽♥️.”

@masithole_sehloho wrote: “I can’t even breathe …. My Mr Smile, May you rest well our chef. The industry is poorer without you 🕊️🙏🏾😭.” In a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, Bhengu revealed how his passion for the kitchen and entertaining came about. “I’ve always been someone who enjoys entertaining, my father is the greatest entertainer I know. He can take the biggest frown and turn it into a smile, so I get that from him; plus my mom’s kitchen skills – she is an amazing cook.