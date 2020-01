Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga. Picture: Twitter

Veteran radio DJ Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga died on Thursday in Johannesburg after landing in hospital on the same day. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, close friend Isaac Sithole confirmed that Masigna died and stated that he was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

Sithole also said that Masinga died from natural causes and that the funeral is set to take place next Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in following the breaking news of the former Ukhozi FM DJ's death.