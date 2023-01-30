Tshepi Vundla and JR tie the knot in private ceremony

South African lifestyle content creator Tshepi Vundla and music producer Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, affectionately known as JR, tied the knot this weekend. The couple announced in December that were are engaged to be married.

Vundla broke the news on Instagram to her 312 000 followers with a picture of herself and JR, showing off her engagement ring. On Sunday, the content creator took to her Instagram stories, the day after the big celebration, sharing the backdrop behind the main table. The backdrop had the couple’s initials and names written. “Matshepang and Thabo’s wedding celebration” read the signage.

Tshepi Vundla gives a peek into big day. Picture: Screenshot Instagram stories. In a separate post, Vundla shared a little more about her big day, describing it as “one of the best days ever”. The mother of two also reflected that the “fights, tears, nerves and stress” were worth it all, now that the big day has passed. She also thanked her guests for respecting their no-phones policy and revealed that content would be coming soon.

Tshepi Vundla reflects on her big day. Picture: Screenshot Instagram stories. The couple have been together for several years and have two children, 4-year-old boy, Sibabalwe, and 1-year old girl, Liyema. JR has two more kids from a previous relationship. Now that the couple has finally tied the knot, the public won’t be crucifying the “Idols SA” judge as they previously did after he shared in an interview that Vundla was not yet his wife despite being together for many years.