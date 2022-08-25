TT Mbha takes action against a troll who threatened his life

TV host and property mogul TT Mbha is taking legal actions against a social media user who slid into his DMs and threatened his life. The “Mzansi Cribs Makeover” star shared with his 650 000 followers a random message from someone who said he hoped that he gets killed.

“I hope they kill you,” read the message. “I will be reporting this to the police because this is a threat on (to) my life,” responded Mbha. He also wrote on his Instagram feed: “If anything happens to me just know that @mpumelelomak threatened my life via DM @sapoliceservice_za ⚠️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTMBHA (@ttmbha) Mbha’s fans flooded his comment section with messages of support, with many encouraging him to not take the “threat” lightly. In his latest post, Mbha shared screen shots of his conversations with the troll’s family and friends, urging him not to pursue a criminal case against him. “So his friends and sister reached out to me asking me to delete my post on the basis that he had a mental breakdown and has been admitted to hospital,” wrote Mbha.

“I have since asked for his proof of hospital admission and am still waiting. Once I receive the proof of hospital admission and an apology from him, I will delete my post and retract the police case. “This ordeal has caused unnecessary strain and anxiety for my family and loved ones. To think that I don't even know this guy from a bar of soap is traumatic enough for me,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTMBHA (@ttmbha) Many people commended Mbha for reporting the matter to the police, adding that this will help put an end to the toxic online harassment culture.

@Vusi_nyanda1 wrote: “Do Not drop this case brazo, teach him a lesson.” @Seemelajr commented: “It is just a ploy to get rid of the case. He knew what he was doing, they're probably just trying to help him.” @Mfundo_610 said: “People should learn that we don't own public figures… the socials are mainly for appreciating the work they do other than that they don't owe us anything and more over they are human and they too have feelings😏😏😏.”

