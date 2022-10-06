Tulani ‘Tulz’ Madala opens up about his return to YFM

Presenter Tulani Madala, popularly known as Tulz, caught the attention of the public during his time on season three of “Big Brother Mzansi”. He may not have won the grand prize of R2 million, but he walked away with the title of holding the record of lasting 10 entire weeks in the “Big Brother” house without being eliminated.

Before entering the reality TV show, Madala had been working in the entertainment industry, holding radio jobs at 5Fm and YFM. This week, he returned to YFM to co-host the afternoon drive show “Home Run With Ayanda MVP” with Phindile Ayanda Mdluli. His return was shared on social media by the station, who wrote: “Our faves have reunited. Joining @ayandamvp on #HomeRunWithAyandaMVP is @tulzmadala.”

Madala admits that being back on air was “overwhelming”. “Literally, the first time I had to read my traffic bulletin I was shaking. Not because I was scared but because the moment was so real, it’s been five years since I was on the microphone, particularly on YFM.” He told IOL Entertainment: “I got a call asking if I would be keen or interested to work with Ayanda and naturally the answer was yes.

“I’ve worked with her before and I’ve always felt like one day we will work with each other again and God blessed me with the opportunity. As soon as I got the call it was a yes on my end and here we are.” Madala and Mdluli first worked with each other five years ago and this year Mdluli returned to the youth-focused radio station. During their time apart both personalities explored different avenues to their career. “This is how I end up back on the radio, working with the person it all started with and having grown up so much as individuals. It’s beautiful to work on such a big prime slot like drive time,” said Madala.

