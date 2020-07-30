Tumi Masemola apologises for ‘killing’ Candy Tsamandebele

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress and singer Tumi Masemola has apologised for a Twitter blunder that trended this week after the star “killed” the wrong person. This comes after Tumi tweeted that she was mourning women who inspired her. In the tweet she attached images of the late veteran actress Mary Twala, renowned casting agent Moonyeenn Lee and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela who all died this year. The tweet also had a picture of actress and singer Candy Tsamandebele, who, unlike the other women mentioned, is still alive. The tweet sent Twitter into a frenzy with many people shocked by Candy’s “death”. It was clear that Tumi had confused two actresses with the same name after news that veteran actress Candy Moloi. The legendary actress, who was best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soap opera “Muvhango”, died this week.

In a statement, the family spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa confirmed the news.

“The Moloi and Ramunenyiwa family of renowned actor, radio producer and businesswoman, Cecilia “Candy” Mukondeleli Moloi, sadly confirm her passing on the afternoon of July 28, at a hospital in Pretoria,” read the statement.

She is survived by her son Tshepo Moloi, daughter, Lerato Zah Moloi and two grandsons.

Taking to Twitter, Tumi apologised for her blunder and said she was embarrassed.

“My sincere apologies for my grave error. I am completely embarrassed and wish I could dig a hole. Le ntshwareleng (forgive me) for posting [an] incorrect image. Candy TsamaNdebele is very much alive”, she tweeted.

My sincere apologies for my grave error. I am completely embarrassed and wish I could dig a hole. Le ntshwareleng for posting incorrect image. CandyTsamaNdebele is very much alive. 🙏🏾 — 🎵Tumi Masemola (@TumiFromTheGang) July 29, 2020

Candy Tsamandebele also confirmed via her Instagram account that she was still alive and well. “I am still here, alive and well guys” she said.