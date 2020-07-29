Tumisho Masha fires back at Boity for her comments on the Bible

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actor and television presenter Tumisho Masha has fired back at Boity after the comments she made on Twitter about the Bible. Boity’s comments caused a stir on social media with many giving their thoughts. The rapper and TV personality claimed the Bible is “the epitome of patriarchy”, and had little representation of women. “You telling me that was a record of people’s holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana women to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye,” Boity wrote. Tumisho responded to Boity’s comments, urging her to study the book and research some of the strong women in the Bible and to not be misleading.

“Perhaps you should read it more thoroughly. Starting with Eve, Sarah, Esther, The Queen of Sheba, Ruth, Deborah, Mary mother of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well and many more that are mentioned. But quoting one or two scriptures out of context is misleading”, said the former Top Billing presenter.

Perhaps u should read it more thoroughly. Starting with Eve, Sarah, Esther, The Queen of Sheba, Ruth, Deborah, Mary mother of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well and many more that are mentioned. But quoting one or two scriptures out of context is misleading😉 — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) July 26, 2020

Tumisho also called out Boity after she posted a picture accompanied by the praying hand’s emoji.

“Mabane (yesterday) God was patriarchal today we offering up prayers and giving Him an Amen”, he said to the rapper with laughing emojis.

Mabane God was patriarchal today we offering up prayers and giving Him an Amen 😂😂😂😂 ai Modimo wa batho? https://t.co/Mx6eb9ye5C — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) July 27, 2020

He later took to Instagram to address the topic and said he didn’t feel there was much to defend.

“The more time I spend on God's word the more I realise there isn’t much to defend. It’s either you believe it or you don’t. He’s either real to you or He’s not. Whatever your ‘truth’ is, be content in it without undermining and bringing down the beliefs of others.”

Quoting a scripture about both women and men being dependent on each other and equal, he said that the Bible was clearly not patriarchal.

“I love how the word makes it clear in a very non-patriarchal way that both men and women rely on each other. God made them equal partners in life, and they should respect each other and respect each other always,” he wrote.

He said it was important to “find your truth”, but not bring down other beliefs.

“Find your truth and be steadfast in it, but don’t hold it in such high regard that you rebuke and bring down the beliefs of others. And remember that in all your getting, get understanding. That’s where true wealth lies.”