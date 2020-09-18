TV legend Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha beats cancer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha says acting saved his life. This comes after the multi-award-winning actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. Mofokeng wa Makhetha decided to keep his diagnosis a secret while continuing to do what he loves – acting. The veteran actor plays notorious gangster Neo Mokhethi on e.tv’s popular soapie. In a recent interview with Sowetan, the “Scandal!” actor opened up about his battle with the devastating disease. “Last year October I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and I only shared the shocking and devastating news with my family, close friends, and colleagues,” said Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

The 64-year old thespian said he was ordered to undergo treatment immediately.

He went through five weeks of radiation therapy.

After three weeks of treatment, the doctors informed him that all the symptoms of cancer had disappeared and he was in remission.

The actor said: “Even though everyone around me was very worried about my health, I was not because I am spiritually and mentally strong."

He said that he found solace in his craft, which ultimately saved his life. He would start his day early so he could get therapy out of the way and soon afterwards, he headed to work.

“I was able to do this because when I’m on set, I feel no pain and looking forward to acting helped me cope with the gruelling radiation.”

Mofokeng wa Makhetha said his love for acting coupled with Western and herbal medication, played a significant role in his recovery.

“I’m sharing this because I want people to believe they can be healed, especially because of the high Covid-19 infection rate. I don’t want people to give up,” he told the publication.

With a career spanning three decades, the actor has dominated the film, TV and theatre industry.

He left an indelible impression with his performances in the 2005 Academy Award-winning film, “Tsotsi”, as well as the critically acclaimed movie “Cry The Beloved Country” and M-Net’s hit series, "Tracker".

The actor’s latest film, “Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection”, premiered at this year’s Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).