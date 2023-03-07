Tweeps are hella curious about where the money came from for Mohale Motaung’s latest business venture

Mohale Motaung’s latest business venture, a cocktail lounge, has caught the attention of tweeps who want to know where he got the money to fund it. Motaung was previously linked to the multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo. Their relationship was picture perfect and their marriage turned into a Showmax special, “Somizi & Mohale : The Union” before things turned sour.

Motaung accused Mhlongo of physical abuse and bared it all on another Showmax tell-all special titled “Mohale: On the Record”. Now, months later, he’s announced his latest business venture. The “Living the Dream with Somizi” reality TV star has opened a nightclub in Melville called Fusion Cocktail Lounge but according to the Twitter streets, he may just be the face of the club and not the owner.

He wrote on Instagram, “New Man. New Club. Allow me to introduce to you my newest and latest business venture, welcome to @fusioncocktail_lounge 🍸,” read the caption which was accompanied by a few pictures of Motaung posting outside his new joint. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77) In another video post he wrote: “When you get a chance, please come dance with me at @fusioncocktail_lounge 😎🍸.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77) While congratulatory messages from industry friends and fans filled his comment sections on Instagram, there were a few that did the opposite.

They wanted to know where he got the money to invest in the nightclub. Replying to a post by @Jabu_Macdonald that read: “Musa Khawula lies a lot and I can’t believe he said Mohale is broke and homeless but this dude is opening a club 👀”, @ChrisExcel102 asked: “Where does Mohale get the money?” Where does Mohale get the money ? pic.twitter.com/yv9uUeDANL — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 6, 2023 The question sparked interest with many users dissecting Motaung’s personal finances.

@MehlWill commented, “And he probably got paid his share from Showmax.” And he probly got paid his share from showmax — Mehl (@MehlWill) March 6, 2023 @Jabu_Macdonald responded: “Well he works on radio and works with many brands could be that money.” Well he works on radio and works with many brands could be that money. — 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 6, 2023 While @TshepoBacela mocked Motaung by saying: “Onlyfans.”