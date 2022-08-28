Tweeps are licking their lips after Khanya Mkangisa’s sizzling IG Live picture trends

Local actress Khanya Mkangisa has the Twitter timeline talking after a recent Instagram Live post where she gave watchers a peak to more than they had bargained for. The “Unmarried” star in a picture circulating online can be seen topless exposing her breasts as she fiddles with her one nipple.

Musa Khawula posted the picture and it has left social media in a frenzy. It is unclear what led the usually private actress to expose her perky boobs but it certainly had Twitter users engaging. This is not Mkangisa’s first time, showing off her goods in 2020 caused a stir when during an Instagram Live with Omuhle Gela she flashed her boobs.

@Ms_Mackay1 said “Lol nothing new, she likes showing off her cute boobies on live broadcasts.” She does for real, even on that one with omuhle gela, she flashed them babies out🥹 — Phumla Mbuyane 👑 (@PhumlaPm) August 26, 2022 The actress’ boobs received a lot of compliments from the public, with one Twitter user saying they would probably do the same if they were blessed with a set like Mkangisa. @Boobah_12 commented "Well.. those are gorgeous boobies. I’d flash them too".

Well.. those are gorgeous boobies. I’d flash them too — JABULILE (@Boobah_12) August 26, 2022 @Collen_KM tweeted, “I love how Khanya is free and comfortable in her body. She is not afraid to show her titties in public, maybe I should try it also… I know my fans have been dying to see mine.” I love how Khanya is free and comfortable in her body she is not afraid to show her titties in public, maybe I should try it also… I know my fans have been dying to see mine. — Collen (@Collen_KM) August 26, 2022 Mkangisa has not publicly addressed her latest flashing of her boob moment but instead took to Instagram to post a picture of herself looking sizzling hot in a white bikini. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya) Actress Buhle Samuels in her comment, told Mkangisa she was loving the bikini life for her.

