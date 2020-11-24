Tweeps blame alcohol for Laziswe’s emotional breakdown at a club

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe revealed he hasn’t come to terms with his parent’s passing. While his mother Lindiwe Dambuza passed away in 2016, his taxi mogul and businessman father, Menzi Mchunu, passed away recently, leaving the “Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It” star “shattered”. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lasizwe admitted to missing his late parents. Overwhelmed by grief, the TV personality wrote: “I randomly started crying yesterday in the club...I miss my parents so much, My Mom and Dad!” I randomly started crying yesterday in the club...



I miss my parents so much, My Mom and Dad! 💔 — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) November 23, 2020 Some fans expressed their sympathy, a few poked fun at the star while others blamed alcohol for Lasizwe’s emotional break down at a club.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“Sometimes alcohol do trigger emotions… Be strong,” commented Chris.

“Alcohol does that. It triggers your emotions. I cried last time when my bf asked me a question that wouldn't normally make me cry. I was consuming alcohol of cause,” wrote Adah.

“Few weeks ago, my boyfriend told me that I look like my late mum.. I cried till I fell asleep. Booze don't play,” added Mabulisa.

“Askies Lholho (Sorry dear)..nawe yeka iRussian bear (stop drinking Russian Bear)“ tweeted Amanda.

“So sorry maan but were you sober?” asked Sthembile.

This is not the first time Lasizwe received flak for expressing his emotions on social media.

The star was dragged for sharing images of himself at his father’s funeral.

He posted snaps of himself wailing as he bid farewell to his dad.

But tweeps weren’t very impressed.

Lasizwe who shares a father with actress and TV host, Khanyi Mbau, broke the news of his father passing in a heartfelt post, in September.

He wrote: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!

“I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!”

My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!



Meanwhile, the star recently got recognised by YouTube. The global video-sharing platform mentioned Lasizwe on Instagram, leaving the star chuffed.

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, the star wrote: “YouTube posted me on their main IG page and sent me such a beautiful DM. I still can't believe it.

“Thank you, YouTube for recognizing black creators in Africa. South Africa stand up.”