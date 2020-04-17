Tweeps call for Ceega Wa Meropa to fall after Shimza fallout

Just a few days after the Twitterverse backed Ceega Wa Meropa when he asked DJ Shimza to get booked on the Lockdown House Party, it seems the tables have turned. In case you missed it, Shimza came under fire earlier this week when local DJ Ceega wa Meropa got into a heated online twar regarding being booked on the Channel O Lockdown House Party series. In the exchange, Shimza was labelled rude after he responded to Ceega's request and said: "You need to stop harassing me, it’s annoying". "Shimza Must Full" became a top trend on Twitter and the Shimza issued an apology for his response. However, it appears that the tide has changed after Ceega posted a picture of two cars he uses for travelling for gigs along with screenshots surfacing of him saying he almost made R1-million over the festive period.

It appears that tweeps were under the impression that he was a poor struggling DJ because he asked Shimza to book him.

Here we go again another must fall #. #CeegaMustFall #ceegawameropa 🤡🤡🤡.... If I didn't know better I'd say this man hustled black Twitter🤣🤣🤣.... Badle wena @CeegaWaMeropa1 Until they learn mind they business(es)🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tKwuWI5mou — Mabena Awards (@MabenaAwards) April 17, 2020

Following this 'new information' coming to light, "#CeegaWaMeropaMustFall" topped the trends list on Friday after tweeps felt that they had been bamboozled.

Ceega defended himself, telling tweeps "I am not rich" and explaining that he had been asking to be booked by Shimza so that he could pay his debts.

"That's why I was asking for a slot to get more bookings to pay for these cars and other personal items. These cars belongs to the banks and I have to pay instalments. Am just a simple guy who's working hard and passionate. I didnt play you at all," he said.

No guys am not rich & haka dlala ka lona, that's y i was asking for a slot to get more bookings to pay for this cars & other personal items. This cars belongs to the banks and i have to pay instalments. Am just a simple guy who's working hard & passionate. I ddnt play u at all — CeegaWaMeropa (@CeegaWaMeropa1) April 16, 2020

Yesterday it was #Shimzamustfall and today is #CeegaMustFall. I am heading back to Facebook village, this place feels like Weskopies. pic.twitter.com/qf5QNtpEgF — Ridovhona Tsanwani (@TsanwaniR) April 17, 2020

Shimza's ancestors are not on Lockdown, He has essential ancestors#CeegaMustFall pic.twitter.com/qs14CPAkWl — IG:Khwezi Khan (@real_khwezi) April 17, 2020

This is why Ceega must fall



1. He said he will follow us but he actually lied

2. We fought for him but he ignores our tweets.

3. He is rich! We thought he was umalambane

4. He doesnt play amapiano!

5. He almost ruined shimza's Career#CeegaMustFall pic.twitter.com/HzX7LMEVJC — Motho Wa Modimo (@Lejaka1) April 17, 2020

They visited his Facebook account and found receipts that his behavior is exactly the same as Shimza #CeegaMustFall pic.twitter.com/CwLwk9gqZo — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) April 17, 2020