Tweeps compare Babes Wodumo and Kamo Mphela – again

While Kamo Mphela and other members of the amapiano fraternity are currently on tour in the UK, tweeps have speculated where Babes Wodumo’s career would have been. The “Nkulunkulu” hitmaker, along with the likes of DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Folcalistic, is bringing amapiano to the world, performing at the AMA Fest at the South of England Showground over the weekend.

They are also performing in Manchester at the BEC Arena this weekend at an event dubbed The Kings Of Amapiano. However, as South Africans were celebrating the genre making its way to the international stage, many Twitter users pondered where Babes would have been if she had not suffered setbacks in her career. “Babes Wodumo went from being on the Black Panther playlist to … this. Ngenxa yendoda who didn't bother to submit her visa application so she could do the Black Panther press tour,” said @Khuze_Elikhulu.

Babes Wodumo went from being on the Black Panther playlist to .... this. Ngenxa yendoda who didn't bother to submit her visa application so she could do the Black Panther press tour. Yerrr fok, yinja uMampintsha https://t.co/Y9ZHToXGTa — Et tu, Mbopha kaSithayi? (@Khuze_Elikhulu) September 6, 2021 “Kamo Mphela is living that life we all wanted Babes Wodumo to live,” commented @ZandileExcel. Kamo Mphela is living that life we all wanted Babes Wodumo to live. — Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) September 6, 2021 “Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda!” said @uNhlaka_.

Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda! — Affordable Cakes (@uNhlaka_) September 6, 2021 Other users called for people to stop comparing the two artists. “Stop being obsessed with comparisons, you can celebrate Kamo Mphela without tweeting s** about Babes Wodumo,” said @karabeast24. Stop being obsessed with comparisons, you can celebrate Kamo Mphela without tweeting s** about Babes Wodumo — Karabo (@karabeast24) September 7, 2021 “Can yall congratulate Kamo Mphela without mentioning Babes Wodumo, why praise another girl and degrade another tho?” commented @skye_nonbinary.