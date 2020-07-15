EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps confused by AKA's quick recovery from Covid-19

2020-07-15

Local rapper AKA announced on Wednesday that he recovered from the coronavirus in a Twitter post. 

This comes after the "Energy" hitmaker released a statement on Friday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Taking to social media, AKA posted a black and white picture announcing that he has recovered from Covid-19.

However, tweeps were left confused as the self-isolation period of 14-days hasn't lapsed since revealing that he contracted the virus. 

Following the debate happening in his mentions, AKA cleared the air and said that everyone doesn't know the timeline of him contracting the virus. 

... And that people first said that he was lying about having Covid-19; now it's that he recovered to fast. 

AKA isn't the only Mzansi celebrity who tested positive from the coronavirus. Local personality and designer Enhle Mbali also disclosed her positive status in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. 
