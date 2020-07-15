Tweeps confused by AKA's quick recovery from Covid-19

Local rapper AKA announced on Wednesday that he recovered from the coronavirus in a Twitter post.

This comes after the "Energy" hitmaker released a statement on Friday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, AKA posted a black and white picture announcing that he has recovered from Covid-19.

EL JEFE ⚜️ EL GRANDE PYTHON ⚜️ MEGA MILLONES III 🇲🇽 HAS RECOVERED. HE IS IMMORTAL. DUNCAN MACLOED. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QA6sVRrUpt — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020

However, tweeps were left confused as the self-isolation period of 14-days hasn't lapsed since revealing that he contracted the virus.

That was the quickest recovery in history of Covid-19 — Zimi🇿🇦 (@zishgirl123) July 15, 2020

That was fast i’m no longer scared of the virus — youngkhuvutlo (@youngkhuvutlo) July 15, 2020

You could have at Wait for 14 days, revealing lies early so, but oksalayo collect the bag — PutSouthAfricansFirst (@RoyalBleuu) July 15, 2020

My thoughts exactly. Has 14 days lapsed already? — Rich Aunt 💰 (@fearless_omphy) July 15, 2020

FAST SO — KE SHARP (@danielmarvern) July 15, 2020

Following the debate happening in his mentions, AKA cleared the air and said that everyone doesn't know the timeline of him contracting the virus.

Why do you guys assume you know everything? Including the entire timeline of my virus 🦠. I say I’ve recovered, you say I recover too fast. How fucking miserable are you lil ants hey? https://t.co/j6YRb3C7Az — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020

... And that people first said that he was lying about having Covid-19; now it's that he recovered to fast.

First I didn’t have corona virus ... now I’ve recovered too quickly. Fuck sakes. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020