Tweeps defend Simphiwe Ngema against online haters

Mzansi defended Simphiwe ’Simz’ Ngema against cyber bullies following her recent pregnancy announcement. The former “Muvhango” actress recently announced that she is expecting her first child with model and television personality Tino Chinyani. Ngema debuted her baby bump in stunning maternity shooting post which the star shared on social media, expressing her joy for the new journey to motherhood, Ngema, said: “Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life.” The doting mom-to-be also paid a heart-warming tribute to Chinyani, thanking him for their “beautiful gift” and for “teaching” her how to love again. The news of Ngema’s pregnancy was received with mixed emotions on social media.

While many were celebrating the couple’s love and their unborn baby, others were attacked her for moving on too quickly.

Since it’s been three years since her then husband Dumi Masilela died after he was shot in an attempted hijacking in 2017.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the star wrote: “Because Joy comes in the morning. I’m gonna sit here and let the sun shine on my face for a moment. Thank you for all the well wishes🙏🏽 There is a God in heaven.”

In spite of the hateful comments, many continue to show love to Ngema and Chinyani.

Below are some of the reactions on social media as fans and industry friends condemned the negative energy levelled towards the couple.

I’m horrified at the HATEFUL responses Simphiwe Ngema got when she announced she’d found love & is expecting.I hope you never feel the shattering pain of losing a partner-you feel like someone is shredding your body & soul S L O W L Y every. day.

To love again is Gods own miracle — marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) August 12, 2020

Oh noooo. I saw it and I was overjoyed. I missed the hateful comments. Why would there even be there inThe first place. Finding love after all she’s been through is Gods work. — Wanda Baloyi (@wandabaloyi) August 12, 2020

Some people are toxic and weird, imagine this anger because a woman decided to move on with her life. Y’all expected her to mourn forever? Simphiwe is a grown woman, she can choose how to live her life. Stop projecting your beliefs on others, Let her be. #SimphiweNgema — Vutivi (@Vutivi_M) August 13, 2020

If Simphiwe Ngema's happiness offends you, you have a problem. Woman mourned for her husband for years. She's young she had to move on with her life. — Mrs Hlongs (@catuanehh) August 12, 2020

I don't understand why it issue for some people that Simphiwe Ngema has moved on& expecting a child. She mourned her late husband and now she has moved on. She deserves it all. She's happy. Congratulations to her& Tino❤ pic.twitter.com/xHcmjI4gkC — 👑Hennessy👑 (@karabo_mapaila) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in April, Ngema set the record straight after she bought a new home and peeps assumed she used the money from her husband’s life insurance policy. In a lengthy Instagram post the star explained that when her husband died, he didn’t have any insurance policies.

“Three years ago I became a 27yr old Widow. My husband passed away 2 months after our wedding (with no life insurance) and I was left with nothing. I didn’t have a job and I was left with a car that he was murdered in. My family was all I had," she said at the time.