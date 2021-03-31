EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Minnie Dlamini Jones. Picture: Instagram
Tweeps divided over Minnie Dlamini's Noxolo Grootboom post

While many celebrities celebrated Noxolo Grootboom’s final broadcast, Minnie Dlamini Jones’ post didn’t sit well with some tweeps.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Minnie like many others celebrated Noxolo’s 37 year career and posted: “Noxolo Grootboom!!!!!!!!!!! That’s all, that’s the tweet!!! #LEGEND”

She followed this up with a now-deleted tweet that read: “My mother says when I was about 4years old I used to get super excited to see her on screen and scream her name around the house.”

Many tweeps didn’t believe her story and decided to come for and make jokes about the post.

While others came to her defence and stated that her story is not unbelievable.

This isn’t the first time a local celebrity has been called out for the validity of a story.

Last year, Nandi Madida faced backlash after she posted on Twitter that her son’s friends recognised her as “Lion King” character Nala from “Black is King.”

Madida was among the Mzansi stars who featured in Beyoncé’s visual album and film “Black is King”. She plays Nala inspired character in the visual film, alongside Nyaniso Dzedze, who plays Simba inspired character.

The star wrote: “Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler friends I am Nala … I heard a ‘Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is king!’

“The power of Disney.”

While many applauded the kids for recognising the star, others seemed a bit sceptical.

Tweeps dragged Madida, with many stating that she may have stretched the truth a bit.

