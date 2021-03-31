Tweeps divided over Minnie Dlamini's Noxolo Grootboom post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While many celebrities celebrated Noxolo Grootboom’s final broadcast, Minnie Dlamini Jones’ post didn’t sit well with some tweeps. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Minnie like many others celebrated Noxolo’s 37 year career and posted: “Noxolo Grootboom!!!!!!!!!!! That’s all, that’s the tweet!!! #LEGEND” She followed this up with a now-deleted tweet that read: “My mother says when I was about 4years old I used to get super excited to see her on screen and scream her name around the house.” Noxolo Grootboom!!!!!!!!!!! That’s all, that’s the tweet!!! #LEGEND — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) March 31, 2021 Many tweeps didn’t believe her story and decided to come for and make jokes about the post. Personally, I believe Minnie Dlamini because my mother also told me that when I was 3 months old, I would crawl around the house Screaming Noxolo too.🙌🏽 — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) March 30, 2021 No one, absolutely no one.



Minnie when she was still a fetus: pic.twitter.com/xXNPXFppeM — Ⓣⓢⓗⓔⓟⓘ_⁰¹¹ (@smith_tshepi) March 31, 2021 Minnie Dlamini lying unprovoked 🤣🤣🤣 — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) March 30, 2021 Minnie Dlamini as child when they play Catoon network instead of SABC news that has Noxolo Groatbom 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oC61Ft8k23 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 31, 2021 What Minnie Dlamini meant. pic.twitter.com/QVWPQDaJ47 — Zwelithini (@Zweli_Thixo) March 31, 2021 While others came to her defence and stated that her story is not unbelievable.

What is so unbelievable about Minnie shouting uMam Noxolo Grootboom’s name when she was four? — Noxolo Madonsela (@Noxxcee) March 31, 2021

Flopo social media you tweet among people from such different backgrounds that some cannot fathom certain things.



Minnie o gotse sharp, why must it be a lie? — Piano Man (@KMalatji) March 31, 2021

Idk but I really don’t see anything unrealistic about a 4 yr old shouting a famous person’s name when they see them on TV. When my little brother was a toddler he used to wave at the TV and say “Hi Heidi” every time we watched Project Runway — Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) March 31, 2021

This isn’t the first time a local celebrity has been called out for the validity of a story.

Last year, Nandi Madida faced backlash after she posted on Twitter that her son’s friends recognised her as “Lion King” character Nala from “Black is King.”

Madida was among the Mzansi stars who featured in Beyoncé’s visual album and film “Black is King”. She plays Nala inspired character in the visual film, alongside Nyaniso Dzedze, who plays Simba inspired character.

The star wrote: “Dropped off my son at school and it’s been a while (we haven’t been to school since March) and I realised today that to some of Shaka’s toddler friends I am Nala … I heard a ‘Wow! Shaka’s mom is Nala! Black is king!’

“The power of Disney.”

While many applauded the kids for recognising the star, others seemed a bit sceptical.

Tweeps dragged Madida, with many stating that she may have stretched the truth a bit.