Tweeps divided over Zodwa Wabantu shooting her shot with Ntobeko Sishi

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has been labelled “creepy” after sending a flirtation message to “Gomora” star and musician, Ntobeko Sishi. The 21-year actor, who is known for his the role of Ntokozo on Mzansi Magic’s hit series “Gomora”, posted an image of himself on Instagram donning a white hoodie and black t-shirt and matching cap, with a caption: “this worlds not for us.” View this post on Instagram this worlds not for us 📸: @kpaparazzi_ A post shared by Ntobeko Sishi (@sishiiofficial) on Jul 20, 2020 at 9:27am PDT While many including Zodwa started complimenting the youngster, her comment left a sour taste in many people’s mouths. “Eishh skhokho angisakhoni (I can’t help it anymore) please inbox me, accompanied by winking faces and heart emojis. The comment divided Twitter with many reprimanding the star to “stop preying on kids,” while others insist Zodwa only dates consenting adults.

Below are some of Twitter reaction:

I honestly don't find this #Zodwa thing funny. It's quite creepy. If it was a man doing it, the comments would be different.



Just saying. Let’s keep the same energy. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Kelz (@KelzMabunda) July 21, 2020

What Zodwa Wabantu is doing is really wrong, preying on young boys like that, ikaka lanto 🤮 — exhausted 😩 (@ThutontleJ) July 21, 2020

They are ALL of age. What Zodwa is doing isn't illegal. No one is forcing anyone they ALL consent. pic.twitter.com/05F5j1Wgo5 — Miss Thandi Beatrice (@BeliciousMuse) July 21, 2020

The high spirited Zodwa doesn't seem fazed by the negative comments, taking her Instagram page, gloating for topping the trend list, she wrote: “ I’m number one cause I ain’t a Hashtag Zodwa Wabantu Twitter😂😂😂😂🤝 Ben 22 @gomora.”

Despite her racy dance moves, Zodwa is best known for dating younger men.

In 2019 she called off the engagement from her 24-year-old fiance Ntobeko Linda.

The couple has reportedly been dating on and off for five years when Zodwa went down on one knee earlier this year and proposed to her man at a popular joint in Durban.

The star later paid lobola for Ntobeko, something that is very rare in the African culture. The incident got tongues wagging with Zodwa topping the trends list for weeks.

But it wasn’t long after the engagement that the Zodwa announced the split form Linda.

A few months after break up with her “Ben 10” the 34-year-old star revealed her new bae, 23-year-old Vusi Buthelezi. The star ended things with Vusi and she’ made it clear she likes younger men. It’s no wonder she’s hitting on Sishi.