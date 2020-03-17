EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Amanda du-Pont. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps drag Amanda du-Pont for Turkish Airlines post amid Covid-19 outbreak

Actress Amanda du-Pont ruffled some feathers after she posted about travelling with Turkish Airlines amidst the coronavirus outbreak. 

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday prior to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday, the "Shadow" star posted about flying to Turkey and how Turkish Airlines is taking precaution for safe travel, mentioning that each plane is disinfected after every flight. 

As a side note, she also mentions that there are less Covid-19 reported cases in Turkey compared to South Africa. 

However, tweeps weren't impressed with her promoting travelling while the country fears the spread of the virus which made its way to South African shores due to international travel. 

