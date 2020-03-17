Tweeps drag Amanda du-Pont for Turkish Airlines post amid Covid-19 outbreak
View this post on Instagram
Flying to Turkey 🇹🇷 one of my favorite countries in the world. Feeling safe knowing that Turkish airlines disinfects each and every airplane after each use! If you know me, you know I live to travel. It ignites my soul🧚🏽♂️✨ I’m so blessed to be able to live out my dreams every day! @turkishairlines #widenyourworld #tkmoments #turkishairlines P.S there is currently less COVID-19 aka Coronavirus in Turkey than there is in South Africa
A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on
Amanda Du pont was flexing on us earlier on, does she know that she won't be allowed entry back into the country?— Gabisile (@GabisileN_) March 15, 2020
Amanda du Pont really went to Turkey 🇹🇷 🤧🤧, I am scared to even go to CBD. Le bogale— Mary-Jane Mphahlele (@Mary_JaneSA) March 16, 2020
So Amanda Du Pont is basically in exile now due to #CoronaVirus ? pic.twitter.com/aPInS15Xas— Enemy Agent 😎 (@stephen_moatshe) March 15, 2020
Amanda du Pont will be isolated when she comes back 🤦🏽♀️— Clarity is clear to see (@_MissMokoena) March 15, 2020
Amanda Du Pont said fuck the Rona let me secure the bag.— Lolo (@Nocksolo) March 15, 2020
Is Amanda Du Pont overseas? So she can’t come home?— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) March 15, 2020
Corona could possibly mean no Promo Twitter for a few weeks. (barring Amanda Du Pont)— Chief Hating Officer (@KeKatli) March 16, 2020
Lowkey heaven 😭