Tweeps drag Cassper Nyovest for mocking Emtee

Emtee started topping the trends list hours before his most-anticipated Instagram Live battle with Nasty C on Thursday, with fans rooting for him and declaring his victory even before the battle started.

Local musicians and producers Tweezy and Gemini Major brought the hip-hop fraternity together with over 15k fans watched the Instagram Live when two of Mzansi heavyweights Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in what is dubbed "The Revolution of SA Hip Hop".

Twitter was set ablaze with fans celebrating Nasty C and Emtee. While some started debating their fave’s catalogues, others argued about which local artists should challenge each other on the next IG rap battle.

During the debate, Cassper took opportunity to remind South Africa that he once performed for four hous: "I performed for 4 hours at Fill Up Fnb stadium. That's a solid catalog. Nobody would dare try it. Nobody should dare try it."

The statement didn't sit well with Emtee, who just won the battle. It didn’t take long before a Twitter war between Emtee and Cassper Nyovest erupted.