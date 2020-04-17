Tweeps drag Cassper Nyovest for mocking Emtee
Emtee started topping the trends list hours before his most-anticipated Instagram Live battle with Nasty C on Thursday, with fans rooting for him and declaring his victory even before the battle started.
Local musicians and producers Tweezy and Gemini Major brought the hip-hop fraternity together with over 15k fans watched the Instagram Live when two of Mzansi heavyweights Emtee and Nasty C went head to head in what is dubbed "The Revolution of SA Hip Hop".
Twitter was set ablaze with fans celebrating Nasty C and Emtee. While some started debating their fave’s catalogues, others argued about which local artists should challenge each other on the next IG rap battle.
During the debate, Cassper took opportunity to remind South Africa that he once performed for four hous: "I performed for 4 hours at Fill Up Fnb stadium. That's a solid catalog. Nobody would dare try it. Nobody should dare try it."
The statement didn't sit well with Emtee, who just won the battle. It didn’t take long before a Twitter war between Emtee and Cassper Nyovest erupted.
In response to the tweet, Emtee asked Cassper when is he going to learn to celebrate others. Why must you make everything about himself.
He wrote: "Awuke uncome for once baba @casspernyovest WHY WENA UFUNA YONKE INTO IBE NGAWE?"
Cassper hit back, telling Emtee to sleep because he's high.
Mxm. Wena diago trapa dilo tsa gago. https://t.co/CEyljkwjlP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 16, 2020
Emtee replied, insisting that Cassper respond to his message. He wrote: "Phendula"
Cassper replied, mocking Emtee's career and calling him he's a young boy.
" Mxm, Emtee tsamo robala my laatie. You've got a lot of work to do. Get on your grind and get things right. I'm not gonna let you use my name to do that. O ntwana! This is my last reply!!! Sharp sharp!!"
Mxm, Emtee tsamo robala my laatie. You've got a lot of work to do. Get on your grind and get things right. I'm not gonna let you use my name to do that. O ntwana! This is my last reply!!! Sharp sharp!! https://t.co/5Ier72wzbu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020
Guns blazing, fans called out Cassper Nyovest labelling him arrogant.
You no longer relevant. What happened to Madimon thou??... By the way @emteethehustla_ is the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LpXoGN7Hhg— Emjay (@Emjay_Sondiyaza) April 17, 2020
You’re the first one to yap about “support local content”, yet you are the very same person who can’t have a decent conversation with your compatriots. Instead you get personal & fail to answer simple questions. Yiko wahlulwa yiskole. Mxm🚮— Sthe_Delight (@sthe_sx) April 17, 2020
Now we know why you couldn't finish school, you can't answer simple questions pic.twitter.com/LPS40xvykN— M O N D E (@Monde_Sean) April 17, 2020
Such arrogance ta’Cass? What happened to being humble? Shame, you’re starting to show off your true colours.— Rebaone T. Morebudi (@NgwanaMoAfrica) April 17, 2020