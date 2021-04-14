Tweeps drags Siv Ngesi and Anele Mdoda in online 'tone' debacle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local TV personality Siv Ngesi was dragged on Twitter for calling out a tweep’s tone. And his fellow friend and industry colleague, Anele Mdoda has been caught in the crossfire for having his back. In a series of direct messages that made its way onto the Twittersphere by an upset Cape Town resident @kamvag_, Ngesi is being called to rally his networks, brands and associates to help raise awareness for Sphamandla Khoza, a young queer person from Ntuzuma who was brutally murdered allegedly by his neighbour. In the message, the upset Twitter user said: “You’re a queer rights activist according to you and the bags you eat. “A queer body was mutilated and buried in a shallow grave.

“I don’t care if you haven’t been online or whatever - you have a responsibility to be on the fucking ball as an Ally (as you claim).

“Engage with #JusticeForLulu right now Siv and get your networks, brands and associates to do the same.”

Ngesi understood the man’s plea, but did not appreciate the tone that was used to get his message across.

He responded: “On It. Didn’t see anything about it. I need to add something. You don’t know me.

“You don’t know who I am and what I stand for. Please watch your tone with me! We aren’t friends. I do what I can. I fight battles I see! I have shared and will keep sharing.”

private engagements, private gratitudes. public engagements public gratitudes. I’m not going to be that tool for you. Here is our interaction for reference bethuna (1/2) https://t.co/l8TO09WDuh pic.twitter.com/tjN5AJtCg8 — — (@kamvag_) April 13, 2021

After the messages went viral, Mdoda added her piece saying: “If you want to make a statement by all means.

“If you want to keep quiet, that is fine too. What you can't do is bully people into making a statement.

“The bullying u speak of so much on this app, that's it. U really want to believe Twitter is different from society”.

While there are a few tweeps that agreed that the tone in the messages came across are rude, arrogant and entitled, others did not waste any time in letting Ngesi and Mdoda have their take.

“These celeb LGBTI allies only acknowledge the queer comm when its beneficial. They enjoy the benefits of queer image by appropriating gay culture, but avoid the full responsibilities of the social implications that comes with being a queer person. Dressing in drag is not enough,” said Taurus Venusian.

These celeb LGBTI allies only acknowledge the queer comm when its beneficial. They enjoy the benefits of queer image by appropriating gay culture, but avoid the full responsibilities of the social implications that comes with being a queer person. Dressing in drag is not enough — Taurus Venusian (@alexsimanga) April 14, 2021

“Ally ship is not just about putting a dress on and calling it a day. Stand with queers, use your platforms to raise awareness around queer issues, create spaces that allow such...there’s a lot you can do @iamSivN,” said @lee_jikijela.