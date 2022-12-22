Tweeps insist Siv Ngesi is ‘gay’ after he takes a dig at Duduzile Zuma

Media personality Siv Ngesi has recently come under fire on Twitter when tweeps called him out on his sexuality. The “Woman King” actor hit back after being inundated with tweets asking and demanding him to admit that he is “gay”.

While Ngesi believes he isn’t obligated to explain his sexual preference to anyone, he hit back and said: “So many of you call me gay, like it’s offensive or a dis! Please improve your attacks when you wanna fight on here!” So many of you call me gay , like it’s offensive or a dis! Please improve your attacks when you wanna fight on here! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 20, 2022 @Dlyc_Cyl wrote: “They are not dissing you, they are simply forcing you to come out of the closet, but they are wrong to do so, you will come out at your own time when you are ready.” They are not dissing you, they are simply forcing you to come out of the closet, but they are wrong to do so, you will come out at your own time when you are ready. — G5 (@Dlyc_Cyl) December 21, 2022 @MsPuleng wrote: “You have a hole that needs filling, the way you are always seeking approval of minorities. What happened in the mountains?”

You have a hole that needs filling, the way you are always seeking approval of minorities. What happened in the mountains? — Babes kaKendrick (@MsPuleng) December 20, 2022 @vusinphala wrote: ”GAAAAAAAAYYYYYYY“ GAAAAAAAAYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/dmYXZUB8kM — piet swanepoel (@vusinphala) December 21, 2022 @Musa275 wrote: “Are you gay?” Are you gay? — Musa (@Musa275) December 21, 2022 But the attack on Ngesi’s sexuality wasn’t just a random topic that popped up on Twitter.

Tweeps were angered by a tweet he posted which was directed at the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. Ngesi swore at Duduzile Zuma in a tweet he posted hours after the ANC’s 55th National Conference results at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19, where President Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as the leader of the party. Ngesi tweeted: “Hey msunu @DZumaSambudla, what now?”

Hey msunu @DZumaSambudla , what now ? — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 19, 2022 This sparked a twar as people went at Ngesi for his “rude” statement. @Sizaboy wrote: “Uncalled for! From a public figure nogal! In our context of GBV, femicide and misogyny. You can do better.” Uncalled for! From a public figure nogal! In our context of GBV, femicide and misogyny. You can do better. — Masiza NGCULU (@Sizaboy) December 20, 2022 @Gibeni wrote: “I may not agree with her in a lot of things, but you calling her this is so low of you, it doesn't matter if it’s just a tweet or what, but u stood so low here, grow up man, u can do better than being so rude here.”