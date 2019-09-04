Tiwa Savage. Picture: Instagram

There’s never a dull moment in South Africa, and the level of savagery on the streets of Black Twitter is rife. On Wednesday, Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage got tongues wagging when she announced that he is cancelling her performance at the DSTV Delicious Festival taking place in Joburg later this month.

This comes after the xenophobic violence had spread in and around Gauteng where foreign shops were looted.

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

Tweeps started throwing shade at Tiwa Savage, with many asking who she was while some made claims that they weren’t even aware she was joining the star-studded cast which includes Lira, Raphael Saadiq, Cassper Nyovest Monique Birmingham among others.

While still topping the trend list, 21 Savage started climbing the trends because according to Mzansi the "only savage" they recognise is 21 Savage. Talk about being savage.

These memes will knock you off your chair:

21 Savage's sister pic.twitter.com/wZxDa6gzbl — Captain Save A Hoe (@Just_Nandos) September 4, 2019

Tiwa savage please note that 21 savage is the only savage we know in South Africa pic.twitter.com/WRaJy0qoXb — 👑Lucia MaSibal'khulu👑 (@ngingumzulu) September 4, 2019

When you ask for 21 Savage but they give you Tiwa Savage instead pic.twitter.com/oIVJKQFqqC — Kamogelo semara (@Khay_Smee) September 4, 2019

Guys who is this Tiwa Savage? She related to 21 Savage? pic.twitter.com/yaJsTC6TN8 — Cam'ron Troy (@KingKilla013) September 4, 2019

Tiwa Savage, we ok with you you don’t have to come to S.A 🇿🇦. The only Savage we recognize is 21 Savage in any case. #HandsOffAKA pic.twitter.com/tpZVdxr8g7 — Loxion Hub 🎙 (@LoxionHub) September 4, 2019