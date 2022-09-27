Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tweeps not buying Musa Khawula’s apology to Lulo Cafe

Musa Khawula. Picture: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Share

The Twitterverse is up in arms after popular gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted an apology to Lulo Cafe.

Khawula tarnished Lulu Cafe’s reputation when he posted a naked video of the popular DJ and media personality.

Lulo Cafe, whose real name is Sikhululo Maliwa, has since apologised to his fans after Khawula shared the private video of him on Twitter.

According to reports, the video of the DJ was recorded without his consent and later shared with Khawula by an unknown person.

Twitter users reported Khawula’s account, which resulted in him being suspended.

Lulo Cafe. Picture: Instagram

The DJ then took to Twitter, saying: “I’m crushed and have no fight left in me I’m sorry.”

Following with another Tweet: “I’m ok I was just apologising to those I’ve let down … I just need sometime and I will be ok.”

Since then, Khawula has regained his Twitter account and apologised profusely to the DJ.

He wrote: “I would like to deeply apologise to Lulo Cafe and his Family, What I did was wrong. I’m sorry Lulo Café babes. I promise will do better. #FreeMusaKhawula.”

But tweeps were not convinced.

Khawula is also facing a charge of murder in the Western Cape and appeared in the Vredenberg Magistrate’s Court on September 19.

He is accused of stabbing and killing Wandile Khambule in March this year after the pair had a quarrel outside the deceased’s home.

The NPA has confirmed that Khawula will remain out on bail until his next court appearance. “His case was remanded to October 19,” the NPA said.

