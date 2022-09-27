Tweeps not buying Musa Khawula’s apology to Lulo Cafe

The Twitterverse is up in arms after popular gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted an apology to Lulo Cafe. Khawula tarnished Lulu Cafe’s reputation when he posted a naked video of the popular DJ and media personality.

Lulo Cafe, whose real name is Sikhululo Maliwa, has since apologised to his fans after Khawula shared the private video of him on Twitter. According to reports, the video of the DJ was recorded without his consent and later shared with Khawula by an unknown person. Twitter users reported Khawula’s account, which resulted in him being suspended.

Lulo Cafe. Picture: Instagram The DJ then took to Twitter, saying: “I’m crushed and have no fight left in me I’m sorry.” Following with another Tweet: “I’m ok I was just apologising to those I’ve let down … I just need sometime and I will be ok.” Since then, Khawula has regained his Twitter account and apologised profusely to the DJ.

He wrote: “I would like to deeply apologise to Lulo Cafe and his Family, What I did was wrong. I’m sorry Lulo Café babes. I promise will do better. #FreeMusaKhawula.” I would like to deeply apologise to Lulo Cafe and his Family, What I did was wrong. I’m sorry Lulo Café babes. I promise will do better. #FreeMusaKhawula pic.twitter.com/V3gvbOly44 — Musa Khawula (@Musa___Khawula) September 26, 2022 But tweeps were not convinced. You destroyed a lot of people my guy!! No amount of sorry will makeup for the pain you caused to their families — General (@General_5050) September 26, 2022 Let's see after 30min if you really mean what you say. pic.twitter.com/WLyOM2PnNk — BOOK OF JOSHUA (@JoshuaMusapelo) September 26, 2022 I can now confirm that this is a fake account. Musa knows no sorry,he only knows allegedly. pic.twitter.com/TzNGyiPDDv — RipLufuno❤️ (@Tshikhudo_R) September 26, 2022 I tot apologizing was not ur style...

....those were ur words regarding Mihlali — PlainJane®️ (@nqoe_win102) September 26, 2022 You only apologise as a person if what you did was a mistake and you intended no harm by such an act, so your “sorry” will never cut it because this is what you do. — _𝙶𝚎𝚐𝚊𝚗𝚊Ⓡ (@Maso241119) September 26, 2022 Khawula is also facing a charge of murder in the Western Cape and appeared in the Vredenberg Magistrate’s Court on September 19.

