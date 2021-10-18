Tweeps rally behind Olwee aka Ms Party after getting 'backlash' for dancing video

After Uncle Waffles (Lungelihle Zwane) gained a lot of attention for her dancing moves, Olwee, aka Ms Party, was caught in a sea of nasty comments for a video posted by a Twitter user. For those who are not familiar with all this, Olwee has wowed Mzansi audiences with his expert DJing skills and epic dance moves from festivals such as Bacardi Holiday Club and even during hard lockdown with DJ Zinhle’s PJ Party sessions.

“I’m happy with Uncle Waffles. I didn’t know Uncle Waffles until this morning when I then decided to prod the story further to see what everyone’s talking about ... People thought that I’m copying Uncle Waffles. “The video was posted such that people thought it was happening in real-time yesterday, when in fact that video was shot on Saturday. “Musa went and chose that video and posted it during this whole thing, while everyone was talking about Uncle Waffles, knowing very well that the story is gonna turn and be around me.”

He went on to explain that the post lacked context since it only said Ms Party on the decks, and that Musa hadn’t previously posted anything about him and that his DJing wasn’t something newsworthy Olwee also said that in the video he appears to be offbeat because there is different audio in the video to what was being played. He continued: “I definitely believe that people knew that the beat that’s on there is not the same one as the actual thing that’s happening on there, but because of their homophobia, people were like ’Okay, in fact we’re gonna laugh at this one'.

“People were laughing at how I’m dressed. Inside the comment, there were people who were saying ’What is this?’ Not ’Who is this?’ I was described as a ’what’ by various people. “So everything that happened was then laced with homophobia. Even people who’ve seen other videos of me were not saying anything, they were also laughing. “Which is fine, I know the industry that I’m in. I then decided that I’m gonna say something because, wasn’t gonna say anything, I was just gonna leave.