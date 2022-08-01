Tweeps react to Metro FM firing Mpho ‘Mo G’ Madise

Seasoned radio personality Mpho Madise, popularly known as Mo G, has been fired from Metro FM. In a statement issued on July 30, the public broadcaster confirmed that Madise had been axed from the radio station, citing “material breach of contract” as the reason.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has parted ways with Mr Mpho Madise, also known as Mo G. This follows the termination of his contract due to material breach of contract,” read the statement. According to the Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa, the station will communicate Madise’s replacement in due course. “A big thank you to the team that has held the fort during this period,” said Nhlengethwa.

Daily Sun reported earlier in July that social media sensation Jabu Brown allegedly borrowed Madise his BMW X3 but was forced to track him down at a popular Soweto joint, Disoufeng, after the former Metro FM presenter refused to return the car. According to the publication, Brown gave Madise the car on June 29 to test drive, with the understanding that it was to be returned on July 1, but he never received the car back. After numerous attempts to contact Madise, Brown decided to search for him.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, Madise is seen manhandled by an unidentified person during a scuffle in a parking lot. One man is heard screaming, “they’re trying to steal,” while the other one is told to call the police. See the video below.

So Mo G of Metro FM cannot afford to buy a car? pic.twitter.com/9ypRVLiwos — Ankole Buffalo of SA🇿🇦 (@YesuMurena) July 5, 2022 While tweeps wonder if the viral video had contributed to the end of his career at Metro FM, others encouraged Madise to seek professional help. Below are some of the Twitter reactions. “Metro FM has fired Mo G, i feel for the guy. They should have at least found another way to assist and work with him. We are all going through a lot as people,” tweeted @YesuMurena.

Metro FM has fired Mo G, i feel for the guy. They should have at least found another way to assist and work with him. We are all going through a lot as people. https://t.co/lHK0qXqPx0 — Ankole Buffalo of SA🇿🇦 (@YesuMurena) July 31, 2022 @GirlMpuse asked: “Is it because of that incident ya ko Disoufeng? 🤔 🙄.” Is it because of that incident ya ko Disoufeng? 🤔 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KrcZBAw8V0 — MpuseGirl (@GirlMpuse) July 31, 2022 @DhlomoV wrote: “Is his dismissal linked to that incident outside Disoufeng?” Is his dismissal linked to that incident outside Disoufeng? — Sandile Dhlomo (@DhlomoV) July 31, 2022 “This is unfair and now it's easy to end careers on entertainment. What happened to him is off his private life. These companies are looking for a perfect clean act & that's impossible.”