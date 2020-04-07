Tweeps react to V-Mash being referred to as 'Bonang of the 90s'

Mzansi is still mourning after the news of former "Jam Alley" presenter Vinolia Mashego's passing on Monday. However, it seems that they did not appreciate Mashego being referred to as "Bonang of the 90s" after TV commentator Thinus Ferreira referenced Twitter user @DrCamModisane's initial condolences post. In @DrCamModisane's original tweet he said: "Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away. This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire! Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego."

Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away😭😭💔💔



This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire!



Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego pic.twitter.com/YxxR9pzjS9 — Dr. Cam Modisane, Ph.D. (@DrCamModisane) April 6, 2020

Ferreria then used this post as the reference post and also referred to Mashego as Bonang of the 90s and said, "Called the 'Bonang of the 90s', a funeral is apparently planned for Vinolia Mashego for Friday 10 April but will be limited to family."

This didn't sit well with the Twitterverse with many fans angered by the statement and shared their thoughts online.

Stop calling VMash the Bonang of the 90s. I know you mean well but it’s disrespectful, just stop. — Mazulu a lapisa. (@Hlubikazii__) April 6, 2020

Bonang of the 90s pic.twitter.com/czV2T8qavk — Mohau Mosasi (@IamMohauMo) April 7, 2020

Bonang of the 90s is trending 😩 aowa guys ale ire pila nikx



Vmash is Vmash and Bonang is Bonang



Bonang did admit that mama Vinolia inspired her but to call her...



No maarn put some respect on both the ladies!!!



Lets peacefully celebrate VMash' life please!!!! — Rebah (@I_am_Rebaona) April 7, 2020

Calling vinolia Mashego "Bonang of the 90s" is so disrespectful. DELETE — Kgabo_Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) April 7, 2020

You guys are calling a dead woman the Bonang of the 90s??? This is so rude. — Your Fav Step Mom (@NontshiShange) April 7, 2020

F**ck did you just called Vmash the Bonang of the 90s? No you didn’t pic.twitter.com/9kkHB2OX2L — Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) April 7, 2020