Tweeps react to V-Mash being referred to as 'Bonang of the 90s'
Mzansi is still mourning after the news of former "Jam Alley" presenter Vinolia Mashego's passing on Monday.
However, it seems that they did not appreciate Mashego being referred to as "Bonang of the 90s" after TV commentator Thinus Ferreira referenced Twitter user @DrCamModisane's initial condolences post.
In @DrCamModisane's original tweet he said: "Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away. This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire! Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego."
Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away😭😭💔💔— Dr. Cam Modisane, Ph.D. (@DrCamModisane) April 6, 2020
This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire!
Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego pic.twitter.com/YxxR9pzjS9
Ferreria then used this post as the reference post and also referred to Mashego as Bonang of the 90s and said, "Called the 'Bonang of the 90s', a funeral is apparently planned for Vinolia Mashego for Friday 10 April but will be limited to family."
This didn't sit well with the Twitterverse with many fans angered by the statement and shared their thoughts online.
Stop calling VMash the Bonang of the 90s. I know you mean well but it’s disrespectful, just stop.— Mazulu a lapisa. (@Hlubikazii__) April 6, 2020
Bonang of the 90s pic.twitter.com/czV2T8qavk— Mohau Mosasi (@IamMohauMo) April 7, 2020
Bonang of the 90s is trending 😩 aowa guys ale ire pila nikx— Rebah (@I_am_Rebaona) April 7, 2020
Vmash is Vmash and Bonang is Bonang
Bonang did admit that mama Vinolia inspired her but to call her...
No maarn put some respect on both the ladies!!!
Lets peacefully celebrate VMash' life please!!!!
Calling vinolia Mashego "Bonang of the 90s" is so disrespectful. DELETE— Kgabo_Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) April 7, 2020
You guys are calling a dead woman the Bonang of the 90s??? This is so rude.— Your Fav Step Mom (@NontshiShange) April 7, 2020
F**ck did you just called Vmash the Bonang of the 90s? No you didn’t pic.twitter.com/9kkHB2OX2L— Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) April 7, 2020
I love Bonang with all my heart and y’all know that BUT please Vmash is Vmash and not Bonang of the 90s, respect people!— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) April 7, 2020