Vinolia Mashego and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
Vinolia Mashego and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps react to V-Mash being referred to as 'Bonang of the 90s'

Time of article published 2h ago

Mzansi is still mourning after the news of former "Jam Alley" presenter Vinolia Mashego's passing on Monday.  

However, it seems that they did not appreciate Mashego being referred to as "Bonang of the 90s" after TV commentator Thinus Ferreira referenced Twitter user @DrCamModisane's initial condolences post. 

In @DrCamModisane's original tweet he said: "Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away. This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire! Condolences to the Mashego family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego."

Ferreria then used this post as the reference post and also referred to Mashego as Bonang of the 90s and said, "Called the 'Bonang of the 90s', a funeral is apparently planned for Vinolia Mashego for Friday 10 April but will be limited to family."

This didn't sit well with the Twitterverse with many fans angered by the statement and shared their thoughts online. 

Bonang Matheba

