Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: Supplied



Vatiswa Ndara's open letter to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa regarding the treatment of actors has sent shock waves around Mzansi.

In the open letter posted on Monday, the veteran actress details the unfair labour practices, poor remuneration, poor working conditions and unfair treatment by producers.





Specifically a recent email she received from Ferguson Films regarding shooting and remuneration for the third season of "iGazi" and her grievances regarding everything stated in the email.