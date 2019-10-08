Tweeps react to Vatiswa Ndara's open letter about Fergusons
GOOD MORNING 🙋🏽♀ 🇿🇦— Vatiswa Ndara (@theVati_Can) October 7, 2019
AN OPEN LETTER TO MINISTER OF SPORTS, ARTS & CULTURE @NathiMthethwaSA + @asandamagaqa#actor #acting #actorslivesmatter#DiaryOfAMadFrustratedActor#StopExploitingActors#TheShowMustGoOn#IAmAnActorSA#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/o2auq7FckZ
Imagine calling sis #Vatiswa out for knowing her worth just because you don't know yours. You stand for 8 hours everyday at a supermarket and still get 4k at the end of the month and you think that is OK. You need to be called out lol. #IstandWithVatiswa— Babalwa (@llee_maile) October 8, 2019
I'M not an actor or a creative but I can relate to being paid unfair amount especially when the company is doing so good not because you are solely responsible for that growth but you contribute so much towards the growth.#IstandWithVatiswa— 4th of july💫 (@somfazi) October 8, 2019
This remind me of Monique when she spoke against big people , Steve Harvey spoke about how she should have thought about her bread over speaking out.— Sibo (@DreamerSbosh) October 8, 2019
What happened to Steve Harvey Show? #IstandWithVatiswa
How actors who are busy tweeting #IstandWithVatiswa pull up at the Ferguson Films headquarters this morning to continue with work like nothing happened 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qx2Rou1Ug9— Pfarelo (@PfareloMulondo) October 8, 2019
1) Monique's story is very similar to Vatiswa's story.#Fergusons #SHOWMUSTGOON #theshowmustgoon #Vatiswa #IstandWithVatiswa #vatiswaNdara pic.twitter.com/FspA19nCaa— Candy Lux (@candyluxreload) October 8, 2019
#IstandWithVatiswa iGazi is nothing without her, they replace NomaRussia I AM NOT WATCHING! pic.twitter.com/e3AUQolRrB— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) October 8, 2019
It’s sad how many people are so comfortable with being exploited, they’re actually questioning Vatiswa’s sanity, because you must be “grateful” for every opportunity regardless-that’s hyper nonsense, learn to love yourselves people #IstandWithVatiswa— SHADY KING ® (@Landless_Native) October 8, 2019