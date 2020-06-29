Tweeps roast Nadia Jaftha for 'Y?na (Eina)' collab with YoungstaCPT

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nadia Jaftha has released a new music video, "Y?na (Eina)", alongside YoungstaCPT and producer Ameen Harron. But fellow celebrities have had to come out to defend the social media star as music fans were left unimpressed by her rap skills. The 27-year-old model’s latest release is her fourth studio track and her very first feature. Her other tracks - "I’m Good", "Paradise" and "Forget About You" - were released since 2017. Her latest video, which was released on Friday, has already garnered over 115 000 views.

But it was not all fanfare when fans dragged her in the comments section of the music video on YouTube.

Tah Mey posted: “When nadia started rapping I was like EINA.”(sic)

Keenan Bartlett wrote: “No man what’s canal walk doing here.”(sic)

Nadia, who recently won the "Tropika Island of Treasure Curaça"o reality TV show, faced a similar backlash on Twitter.

I am officially defeated 😭😭.

Youngsta delivered as expected. But someone tell me gou since when does Nadia Jaftha rap? Her flow reminds me of Nadia Nakai and Moozlie. She doesn't even sound like herself. What is happening?!?! 2020 continues to surprise me 💔 pic.twitter.com/aLEDj7gS8C — Siya ❤ (@cee_yaaa) June 26, 2020

You guys hyped up Nadia Jaftha way too much and now look what happened 🤡🙃 https://t.co/RcSGv6U6fh — 🍜 (@ammaarahasvat) June 27, 2020

No hate, but who allowed Nadia jaftha the audacity? — ye oroit son? (@luqmom) June 27, 2020

As soon as Nadia Jaftha started rapping pic.twitter.com/RlVnDZJzGE — Imreez (@ImraanTTT) June 26, 2020

The fact that Youngsta made a song with Nadia Jaftha is the reason why CPT Artist don't get the exposure they deserve. Out of all the fucking people Nadia made the cut. Mabye I should start modeling so I can make a song with Drake 🤔 — C.H.A.D (@fantacy_ZA) June 26, 2020

Nadia Jaftha is proof that you don't need talent to succeed, just clout — chakra khan (@mich_perchit) June 27, 2020

The industry pros, however, have Nadia’s back.

Actress Pearl Thusi said on Twitter: “People who hate Nadia Jaftha not knowing they’re busy contributing to her success.”

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi said: “Keeping winning Nadia.”

And on Facebook, singer Robin Pieters posted that no matter how much hate Nadia is receiving, she is the one who is ultimately benefiting.

He said: “Nadia Jaftha is one of the best hustlers in the Western Cape. The fact that she has everyone talking speaks volumes.

“Meanwhile the cash is going off in her bank account while you busy sitting behind your phone criticising her. But that’s none of my business.”

Nadia has not publicly addressed the backlash she has received for her verse in her track, nor has YoungstaCPT responded.