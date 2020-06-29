EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ameen Harron, Nadia Jaftha and YoungstaCPT. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps roast Nadia Jaftha for 'Y?na (Eina)' collab with YoungstaCPT

Nadia Jaftha has released a new music video, "Y?na (Eina)", alongside YoungstaCPT and producer Ameen Harron.

But fellow celebrities have had to come out to defend the social media star as music fans were left unimpressed by her rap skills.

The 27-year-old model’s latest release is her fourth studio track and her very first feature. 

Her other tracks - "I’m Good", "Paradise" and "Forget About You" - were released since 2017. 

Her latest video, which was released on Friday, has already garnered over 115 000 views.

But it was not all fanfare when fans dragged her in the comments section of the music video on YouTube.

Tah Mey posted: “When nadia started rapping I was like EINA.”(sic) 

Keenan Bartlett wrote: “No man what’s canal walk doing here.”(sic) 

Nadia, who recently won the "Tropika Island of Treasure Curaça"o reality TV show, faced a similar backlash on Twitter. 

The industry pros, however, have Nadia’s back. 

Actress Pearl Thusi said on Twitter: “People who hate Nadia Jaftha not knowing they’re busy contributing to her success.”

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi said: “Keeping winning Nadia.”

And on Facebook, singer Robin Pieters posted that no matter how much hate Nadia is receiving, she is the one who is ultimately benefiting.

He said: “Nadia Jaftha is one of the best hustlers in the Western Cape. The fact that she has everyone talking speaks volumes. 

“Meanwhile the cash is going off in her bank account while you busy sitting behind your phone criticising her. But that’s none of my business.” 

Nadia has not publicly addressed the backlash she has received for her verse in her track, nor has YoungstaCPT responded.

