Tweeps share touching stories about Riky Rick

South African Twitter users shared heartfelt stories about Riky Rick after a prompt from Pearl Thusi. The “Queen Sono” star, like many local celebrities, shared touching tributes to the “Sondela” rapper after the news of his death.

Stories of the “Sidlukotini” hitmaker’s kindness were being shared on social media. Pearl shared how Riky and his wife Bianca Naidoo gifted her daughter, Thando, her first pair of Yeezys. Riky & Bianca bought Thando her first pair of Yeezys… dude was always hectic with the style even for our kids.

He used to give away his old designer shoes 2 ppl he didn’t even know.

Had the biggest ❤️. #RememberBossZonke #RememberRiky

Let’s share dope stories about our icon. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 23, 2022 She asked others to share the moments they experienced with Riky and Mzansi answered the call. “His last words to me were like ’boizin I’ve been watching your work on Instagram, keep moving up. I wanna see you shining keep up the good work … Do your best on COTTON FEST,” said @39picturess.

https://t.co/7CVsqJkv3c



This is what he said to me 😢#RememberBossZonke#RememberRiky — 39PICTURES📸 (@39picturess) February 23, 2022 “Pearl he was recently in Gqeberha, what a Humble guy, he even tip Bodyguards that we're working on that night 7k,” commented @sira_06858. Pearl he was recently in Gqeberha, what a Humble guy, he even tip Bodyguards that we're working on that night 7k 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AgdO2Bqb9Y — Sindile Siya Stofile. (@sira_06858) February 23, 2022 “I remember in last year. There was a show in Joburg and he was there performing with a lot of other artists. And when like the show was like over I saw him and his crew at the parking and I ran to him when I saw him like walking alone and I was like this is my chance to get a picture. “And when I was close I got nervous. And I think saw me and he called he said yo! young king you tryna get a pic l!?

“Don’t be nervous he took my phone and gave it to one of the guys and that guy took the pics and while taking the pics I was telling him how exited I was to to get this chance I told him I loved him and his music. “And he said no ’I love you we Love you the music we write and put out there is for y’all so you can enjoy and learn from the lyrics because it’s deeper than vibes and all the flashy stuff the youth is the future,” said @WamkelweKing. picture and when I was close I got nervous And I think saw me and he called he said yo! young king you tryna get a pic l!? Don’t be nervous he took my Phone and gave it to one of the guys and that guy took the pics and while taking the pics I was telling him how exited I was to — HarmonyKing (@WamkelweKing) February 24, 2022 “2019, I was working in a bar at Envy in Durban and mistakenly gave him a dummy poisonous Remy Martin which is used for display. They drank it with his friends Nd they realised halfway with it. He came back to get the original and still tipped with an eWallet of R2 500,” commented @BayandaMncedi

2019,I was working in a bar at Envy in Durban and mistakenly gave him a dummy poisonous Remy Martin which is used for display. They drank it with his friends Nd they realised halfway with it. He came back to get the original and still tipped with an eWallet of R2500. — @bayanda_mncedisi 🇿🇦 (@BayandaMncedi) February 24, 2022 “We had a gig and he performed right after me, “Mans couldn’t stop talking about how I held it down, blessed me with a pair of Loewe shades ngithi LOEWE “What an amazing guy, We don’t die, we Multiply,” said @abuti_lolo

We had a gig and he performed right after me,



Mans couldn’t stop talking about how I held it down, blessed me with a pair of Loewe shades ngithi LOEWE



What an amazing guy, We don’t die, we Multiply — Abuti Lolo (@abuti_lolo) February 23, 2022 Riky burst on the local music scene with his debut album “Family Values”, released in 2015, that spawned hits such as “Sondela”, “Amantombazane” and “Boss Zonke”. The album went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa, selling more than 50 000 units.