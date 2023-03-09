Tweeps slam double standards amid rumoured Katlego Danke and Patrice Motsepe affair

Despite the fact that it’s well-known that that 61-year-old Motsepe is married to physician and entrepreneur Dr Precious Moloi , it’s Danke that’s been receiving the brunt of the abuse online.

As the dust settles over the widespread social media rumour that actress Katlego Danke is pregnant with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s child, tweeps have been criticising double standards in the social commentary over the past two days.

The notoriously private Danke has remained mum since the rumours started making the rounds earlier in the week, while Motsepe has unsurprisingly reserved his comments.

So why is Motsepe not helping her financially? A while back her house was in arrears about to be repossessed n she had a son already at that time, n now recently its her car that they want to repossess cause of payments😲😲😲this Motsepe rumours dont make sense — Lee (@Bluesky30906842) March 7, 2023

The fact that it is Katlego Danke who is trending and not Motsepe, who we know for sure that he went to woo at Katlego, convinced her and further impregnated her outside his marriage,really shows that we are the society that hate woman. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — 🪶Siba-Likhulu🪶 (@ZenzoHlazo) March 8, 2023

Look at Katlego Danke trending while Patrice Matsepe is the on cheating. She is even called names while no one is criticizing a man who is betraying his wife. Patriarchy is rife on these streets. pic.twitter.com/6ETTzbKLih — @thulz_23 (@23Thulz) March 7, 2023

@joy_zelda was among those who curiously had harsh words for Danke. “Katlego Danke a disgrace she been Praised in SA for been a Homewrecker to Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe marriage by even falling Pregnant 🤰 twice for Patrice Motsepe celebrities don’t want to be independent they want rich lavish lifestyle by dating wealthy men to sustain them sies.”