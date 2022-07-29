Tweeps troll DJ Sbu, saying he looks ‘dirty’

A recent picture of Sbusiso Leope aka DJ Sbu on social media have tweeps in a tizz. The musician, entrepreneur and radio personality, who is known for his kempt appearance is now sporting dreadlocks, an ungroomed bread, oversized shades and is “shabbily” dressed - leaving fans unimpressed.

The screenshot picture - where he looks almost unrecognisable - was taken from his recent interview with American YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his award-winning YouTube channel “The Hustlers Corner SA”. The picture got many talking with tweeps now questioning his choice of clothing, saying that the DJ looks “dirty” and is ‘“not taking care of himself”. “DJ Sbu is not taking care of himself, we are supposed to be celebrating his black excellence but he’s so untidy. No longer displaying professionalism. He should be setting a good example to the pioneers,” tweeted @Shonny_SA.

DJ Sbu is not taking care of himself, we are supposed to be celebrating his black excellence but he’s so untidy. No longer displaying professionalism. He should be setting a good example to the pioneers pic.twitter.com/e9d0UV2TbP — Shonny 🦇 (@Shonny_SA) July 27, 2022 “He does not have to be this untidy kodwa bafethu. There was no need for Dj Sbu to grow the beard along with the dreads like that. This is very dirty looking,” wrote @loveric3000. Is does not have to be this untidy kodwa bafethu. There was no need for Dj Sbu to grow the beard along with the dreads like that. This is very dirty looking. — Ma- Eh (@loveric3000) July 28, 2022 However, @Gratuity_za had a totally different option from the rest. “People are just weird. DJ Sbu is out there decolonising ‘the professional look’ perception, showing its okay to rock your dreadlocks in the workplace, because even hotshots like him do. Instead of being inspired, you bring Western ideas & standards as your chat. Just let him be,” they wrote.

The DJ, who was fired from Metro FM in 2015 for promoting his energy drink, Mofaya, on stage at the Metro FM Awards, recently won Podcast of the Year at the 2022 PRISM Awards. He took to Instagram to share the news and thank his team and fans. He wrote: “Congratulations family...We are honoured to receive our first of many more awards to come as a community of Hustlers, Squatters and Chillers for the inspiration. This one belongs to every dreamer out there. You don’t have to be great to start. But you have to start to be great. God will provide as you go.”

He continued: “What you focus on grows. This award couldn’t have come at a better time, as we celebrate our first 100k subscribers. Gratitude to The PRISM Awards and the PRISA Community under the leadership of Mr @TebogoDitshego for recognising our growing platform’s potential. Thank you.” He also thanked his fans for helping grow his online community and said that he and his team are working on giving fans “even better inspiring, educational and life-changing content”. “We are working on giving you even better inspiring, educational and life-changing content, better quality of production and sound in our upcoming episodes, we will now start having timestamps on our episodes and we’re working on brand new studios to move into by end of 2022. Let’s keep building and growing. Road to 1M Subs continues. Thank you 🙏🏿 The Hustlers Corner SA Podcast Team.“