Tweeps troll Lady Zamar for giving relationship advice

Social media users rarely forget anything and "Collide“ hitmaker Lady Zamar bore the brunt of this, recently, after dishing out some relationship advice on Twitter. Tweeps trolled Zamar after she tweeted: “Remember when you’re dating it isn’t about you.. you’re there to learn your partner, how to love them and how they receive love.”

Like vultures circling their prey, trolls immediately jumped onto Zamar’s comment section with receipts of an old TikTok Live video clip where Zamar claimed she had been raped by fellow musician and boyfriend at the time, Sjava. @Nqobzin20 then wrote in the caption: “What do you know about love, attention attention seeker?” What do you know about love, attention attention seeker? pic.twitter.com/PYgXkeg8eC — Nqobzin (@Nqobzin20) November 21, 2022 @Nqobzin20 was not the only one, @NcubukeziM wrote: “I honestly agree with you its not about you and rape fake stories you are the to burry them about your insecurities you lie about rape and abuse while deep down you know that you are a witch.”

I honestly agree with you its not about you and rape fake stories you are the to burry them about your insecurities you lie about rape and abuse while deep down you know that you are a witch — Ubhuti Wabantu (@NcubukeziM) November 21, 2022 @Chuchu_Magala wrote: “If I was you I wouldn't tweet or reply for 15yrs sentence that you wanted Sjava to serve behind bars...” If I was you I wouldn't tweet or reply for 15yrs sentence that you wanted Sjava to serve behind bars ... pic.twitter.com/DQttYkiT9t — Rasputin 🚂🇿🇦 (@Chuchu_Magala) November 21, 2022 “You learn your partner and graduate with a qualification in falsely accusing uSjava, yey ubolile wengane,” commented @BoldAndBrave__. You learn your partner and graduate with a qualification in falsely accusing uSjava, yey ubolile wengane — Nomahhelele Nkosi (@BoldAndBrave__) November 21, 2022 The hate on social media comes after the local songstress opened up about her relationship with rapper Sjava.

In 2020, the award-winning singer opened a case against Sjava for allegedly sexually violating her at his hotel room in Thohoyandou, following their performance at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo, back in 2017. Sjava posted a video denying the singer’s claims that he had raped her. Lady Zamar's case against Sjava was thrown out on November 5, 2020. An NPA spokesperson said at the time that the “facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution.”

