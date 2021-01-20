Tweeps uncover ‘Rasta’ in Brazil after Nelson Mandela’s botched statue goes viral

Mzansi seems to be relieved knowing there is another Rasta out there in the world. “There's a Rasta in every country,” said a Twitter user who goes by the name @iamLavida. This comes after Mzansi had discovered Brazilian sculptor Arlindo Armacollo’s botched waxwork of Nelson Mandela. Similar to Zimbabwean born South African artist, Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, Armacollo has earned himself a reputation for his work, but not in the best way as many would expect an from artist who make portraits of famous people. Local fashion expert Nicola Coop took to Twitter on Monday to unveil Armacollo’s latest art piece of global icon Madiba, leaving tweeps in stitches.

Posting the infamous sculpture, Coop wrote: “Fam, I don't know if you have seen this wax sculpture of… wait for it… Nelson Mandela by Brazilian artist, Arlindo Armacollo. I am finished. Literally crying.”

South Africans seem relieved knowing there is another Rasta out there in the world.

Check out some of this hilarious Twitter reactions.

Princess Diana, Mother Theresa, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe are some of the prominent figures that have been the victims of Armacollo’s bizarre waxworks.

Much like Rasta, Armacollo’s waxwork of the disfigured images of the famous personalities made him popular on social media, in June one of his artwork was dubbed “Brazilian horror story” by Twitter users.

Rasta is known for his unflattering paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people's funerals.

He portraits often spark a debate on Twitter with many insisting that the artist needs to be stopped as the portraits do not resemble any of the icons.

His latest victims include award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu who passed away on January 11.

In honour of Ndlovu, Rasta took to Twitter to unveil the portrait of the South African thespian and as usual, fans weren’t too impressed.

“A start has fallen. The entertainment your brought and talents will forever live in our memory. #RIPLindiweNdlovu, “ shared Rasta.

He didn’t stop there. He drew a painting of Soweto-born fashion stylist and radio personality Wandile Nzimande who recently died due to Covid-19 related complications.

He tweeted: “Would've loved to meet this guy and show him my merchandise. Rest In Power king. #RIPWandiNzimande.”

Rasta has previously done portraits of President Cyril Ramaphosa, hip hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane, media personality Khanyi Mbau and kwaito legend Mandoza.