Tweeps unimpressed by a ‘drunk MacG’ slamming Cassper Nyovest on his podcast

The latest episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG” aired on the YouTube channel on Monday, September 5. Currently on episode 387, host MacG and co-host Sol Phundeka, unpacked various topics including the SAMAs, Uber Eats, growing poor or rich, Rugby 7s, Cope, Lord of the Rings and other Q&A.

But tweeps were ticked off when MacG posted a promo snippet on Twitter, where he claims to be “bigger than Cassper”. In the clip, an allegedly inebriated MacG says: “I’m over this Cassper s*** man, like we give this guy so much limelight and we bigger than him bro, we putting him on f*ck him. Dame Dash if you call him now do you know who Cassper is he doesn’t know but he knows us.” Phenduka then pours MacG another drink as he wildly laughs about his statement.

He said: “Love this s***, go on dog I’m listening, go on dog.” The audience laughs, applauding MacG, and Ghost Lady comments: “We like drunk MacG.” Heeeeee Ndaaaa Chillers 📼💯 Stay tuned for the Monday podcast episode at 3pm 🎙️✨🔥🔥🔥 Let's Go!! 🚀💯

📸 : @maligant_media

🔊 : @Biggfun_music#PodcastAndChillWithMacG #Roadto1M #Chillers #Macg pic.twitter.com/PIzHhv5TDX — Podcast with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) September 5, 2022 Tweeps had this to say:

@TwaRSA26 wrote: MacG shitting on Cassper nyovest is what we wanna see 🤣🤣🤣 as loyal chillers we also don't know who Cassper nyovest is.. #podcastandchillwithmacG“ MacG shitting on Cassper nyovest is what we wanna see 🤣🤣🤣 as loyal chillers we also don't know who Cassper nyovest is.. #podcastandchillwithmacG pic.twitter.com/PB4RyXUlL0 — TWAR SA® (@TwaRSA26) September 5, 2022 @MugarukaPascal wrote: “Venda people can be a joke and lame some http://times.now this guy think they bigger than Cassper with a podcast that's mostly speaks about ‘smashing’ then laughs like some hyaina suddenly he's bigger than Cassper.what an insult.he’s Venda after all what are we expecting.” Venda people can be a joke and lame some https://t.co/3PZAaldtnJ this guy think they bigger than Cassper with a podcast that's mostly speaks about "smashing" then laughs like some hyaina suddenly he's bigger than Cassper.what an insult.he's Venda after all what are we expecting. — Combattant de la Liberté Economiqué (E. F. F.) (@MugarukaPascal) September 5, 2022 @BontleMS wrote: “Im sure Cassper's not the only person refusing to give an interview. So I don't get why his refusal touches you so much. It’s not the first time you’re throwing this tantrum.”

Im sure Cassper's not the only person refusing to give an interview. So I don't get why his refusal touches you so much. Its not the first time you're throwing this tantrum. — HeadB*InCharge (@BontleMS) September 5, 2022 @ThaaBLaa wrote: “He is pressed that Cassper don’t want to come to his podcast,if he was not he wouldn’t be mentioning him everytime he open his pot mouth with rabbit teeth🤮” He is pressed that Cassper don’t want to come to his podcast,if he was not he wouldn’t be mentioning him everytime he open his pot mouth with rabbit teeth🤮 — 🫶🏾 (@ThaaBLaa) September 5, 2022 In a podcast earlier in the show’s existence, MacG also shared his excitement on when Nyovest first acknowledged him. This clip has also also been doing the rounds on Twitter. @ka_madesi captioned the video: “Broke people are so humble look at how broke Mac G used to twirl for Cassper now that he’s monied it’s “Fvck Cassper” 😂😂😂 no one is humble in this world we just broke. #podcastandchillwithmacg“

