Tweeps unimpressed with Cassper Nyovest's 'pity party' over money and support

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has rubbed tweeps the wrong way again when he lamented about not having "Rihanna money" and not being supported. The global coronavirus pandemic has seen many calls on celebrities to "open up their purse" and aid in helping with the outbreak. Some celebs have called on regular people to donate, while others such as Rihanna have made large monetary donations themselves. The "Move For Me" rapper decided to add his two cents regarding why he hasn't donated anything after being touched be a tweep who responded to an article about the "Work" hitmaker - who gave R88 million for medical equipment for New York City. @RealThatsoM said: "South African celebrities are playing Fifa". To which, Nyovest quote tweeted and replied: "We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than 3 months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like yall stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have."

We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than 3 months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like yall stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have. https://t.co/GN7SzXxWda — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 27, 2020

This statement left many Twitter users confused since Mufasa is known for flexing about his riches and his fans have supported him through his Fill Up stadium concert series.

Bo Cassper only want to collect and keep money to themselves so that they can come to the TL and show us their bank balance bragging but in time of need they're poor and not supported



So much arrogance — Rebah (@I_am_Rebaona) March 28, 2020

"Maybe if we were supported and stanned like." Your fans helped you fill up stadiums. Three times. Is that not support? Please Cassper. https://t.co/Szb8I8Tn3P — andi 💕 (@andidlamini) March 28, 2020

You’re speaking like South Africans never helped you fill up stadiums in the past few years! Stop it Cassper, stop wanting people to feel sorry for you! All the time dude! Hay! https://t.co/Ff4CCF2A7q — Siyamthanda Ndamase (@Ndamase_Siya) March 28, 2020

Also no one asked Cassper for an R88 million donation. That tweet wasn’t even directed at him specifically. But Mr big houses and flashy cars still hopped on the TL to tell us he’s broke and no one supports him 🙃 — STAY AT HOME (@naledimashishi) March 28, 2020

Cassper is sometimes filthy rich..sometimes piss poor...depending on what fits his agenda at the time. He can’t think.😂😂 — Rosie Posie (@BKfela) March 28, 2020

Satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi, better know as Coconut Kelz, pointed out that while forcing celebs to donate is weird, the "pity party" Nyovest throws about the lack of support is a slap in the face of the fans that have filled up multiple stadiums for him.