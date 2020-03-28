EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps unimpressed with Cassper Nyovest's 'pity party' over money and support

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has rubbed tweeps the wrong way again when he lamented about not having "Rihanna money" and not being supported.

The global coronavirus pandemic has seen many calls on celebrities to "open up their purse" and aid in helping with the outbreak. Some celebs have called on regular people to donate, while others such as Rihanna have made large monetary donations themselves. 

The "Move For Me" rapper decided to add his two cents regarding why he hasn't donated anything after being touched be a tweep who responded to an article about the "Work" hitmaker - who gave R88 million for medical equipment for New York City. 

@RealThatsoM said: "South African celebrities are playing Fifa".

To which, Nyovest quote tweeted and replied: "We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than 3 months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like yall stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have."

This statement left many Twitter users confused since Mufasa is known for flexing about his riches and his fans have supported him through his Fill Up stadium concert series. 

Satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi, better know as Coconut Kelz, pointed out that while forcing celebs to donate is weird, the "pity party" Nyovest throws about the lack of support is a slap in the face of the fans that have filled up multiple stadiums for him.

