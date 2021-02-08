Tweeps urge painter Rasta to hang up his brushes

Zimbabwean-born South African artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje is seeking donations in any form to help him carry on his passion for painting. Rasta, who is known for his controversial paintings, which are mostly done at the funerals of celebrities and other well-known figures, took to social media this week to ask Mzansi to help him buy more paint, so that he could continue his artwork. Rasta said that due to the high number of celebrity deaths this year, he had run out of paint and was, therefore, requesting assistance to continue doing his portraits. He shared: “It’s been a very busy 2021 with us losing our beloved ones, and public figures, as a result, I’ve run out of paint. “Donations via Inbox will be kindly appreciated 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

While fans seem keen to provide financial assistance, others encouraged the painter to take a sabbatical.

See below for some of the reactions on Twitter.

Whenever Rasta unveiled his artwork on social media, it was met with confusion and ridicule due to the misrepresentation of his subject.

That said, Rasta’s doesn’t seem fazed and has been soldiering on with his passion.

“Some people criticise just because it is Rasta who has done a painting, he said in a recent interview with IOL.

”If the same painting is posted by someone, or I say it is not me who painted, then will say, yeah it’s better than Rasta’s work. I have seen and experienced that.

“Sometimes people think it is me when it is not me who did (some of the) paintings. For me, I do hear my critics.”

Even his social media bio confidently says Rasta is “rated best paint artist in SA”.

“I tell stories as they are, and let my creativity do the magic.”

His latest paintings include portraits of the “First Lady of Song”, Sibongile Khumalo; US legendary actress Cecily Tyson; and, Safta award-winning actress, Lindiwe Ndlovu.

Sibongile Khumalo

Laying Sbongile to Rest at Market Theatre



Cecily Tyson

Lindiwe Ndlovu

He has included living subjects to his artwork, too.

Actress and television producer Connie Ferguson

Television presenter and news anchor Leanne Manas

Actress Zenande Mfenyana

