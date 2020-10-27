Tweeps weigh in on Khanya Mkangisa and J Molley's 10 year age gap

Twitter users are trolling actress Khanya Mkangisa and her rapper bae, J Molley. Ever since the streets heard that the two could possibly be dating, they have come out guns blazing for Khanya who is 10 years older than J Molley saying that “dating a child will never be right”. The two have not shared their relationship status openly but in many cases have been spotted together since rumours sparked in October 2019. Earlier this year, after Khanya’s 31th birthday she posted pictures and videos of her and J Molley kissing and being extra comfortable in each other's company. After hitting the trends list - Khanya just gave tweeps the middle finger.

Last night the lovebirds once again came out brave and did a live on Instagram, while they did look cute together, social media was divided once again as to whether what Khanya is doing is right or not.

J Molley took to Twitter to clear the air about him and Khanya.

He said: “This idea that Khanya and I have been dating since 2018 is false. We met at the end of last year when I was well over 21 years old. I consider myself to be a very mature, smart, liberal thinker. No need to worry about me”.

Followed up by: “Most of you know nothing about us. To be arguing over ideas where your primary assumptions are false is a wasteful endeavor.

“Khanya is a successful independent black woman. Be inspired by her, we have bigger battles to fight regarding women in this country. #ProtectBlackWomen”.

Another celebrity who is constantly trolled for dating younger men is controversial entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu.

She dated 23-year-old Vusi Buthelezi, their relationship caused outrage as people referred to him as Zodwa’s Ben 10. He also looked significantly younger than her. The two have since broke up and are seeing other people.

The dating age gap issues have always been a huge talking point and have yet again sparked a debate on Twitter.

Let's take a look at what tweeps are saying about Khanya and J Molley.

@azeegreen_ said: “Khanya Mkhangisa dating a child will never be right. Yeah he’s 21 but he’s literally 10 years younger”.

@Bongani20994708 reffered to Khanya has the female version of DJ Maphorisa.

@LiamZeeland sided with Khanya and J Molley’s relationship saying: “Khanya Mkhangisa & J Molley definitely don't give a f**k about what y'all say cause it ain't relevant to them!! drink some water & mind y'all's biznezzzzzzzzz! she's happy, healthy & wealthy!”.