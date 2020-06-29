Twitter applauds Enhle Mbali for allegedly demanding over R4m from Black Coffee

"Queen Sono" star Enhle Mbali and her estranged husband Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo are at loggerheads following recent reports that the actress is demanding over R 4 million from him, while the divorce is put on hold. According to the article published by Sunday Sun, the seasoned actress and businesswoman is allegedly demanding that her soon-to-be ex-husband settle her legal fees which amount to about R4 million, plus monthly maintenance fee and child support of more than R100 000. The actress has also allegedly added more items to her list of demands from the DJ, which include R17 000 for her beauty expenses, and her medical bills after she allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their much-publicised divorce. It is alleged that the actress is also requesting the reinstatement of the R30 000 monthly allowance which Black Coffee used to give her during the couple's happier times. Twitter is divided on the alleged demands.

While many think Enhle has every right to Black Coffee's money, others think the demands are a bit absurd, labeling her a "gold digger."

Why are women so entitled? Can't she work for HERSELF and make HER OWN MONEY? this is embarrassing. — Ma'am Matladi (@Kelebo_Matladi) June 28, 2020

Mbali wants Black Coffee to give her R4m so that she can get a good lawyer to mount a decent battle against Black Coffee in the divorce Case. pic.twitter.com/sgqLPRqh08 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 28, 2020

Don't get married to gold diggers — taxi operator (@mokwepa__) June 28, 2020

She deserves it. Every cent Mbali wants, she must be given, immediately. Men need to learn that cheating is expensive, cheating has consequences. — UNDLUNKULU XOLI (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) June 28, 2020

Mbali Knows Black Coffee is moneyed. She can’t demand R4M legal fees and R178K monthly maintenance from someone who earns R2K per month 😂😂.. Besides, Black Coffee wasted her time..



Lead us, You deserve it Queen ❤️🌺🌸 pic.twitter.com/R0JTPRKYh0 — Mahlatse Belah Mo🌸 (@_BlessingB) June 28, 2020

News that Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce sent shock waves across the country in 2019.

Rumours of Black Coffee allegedly "cheating" on his wife with David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Guetta made rounds on social media for some time.

However, Black Coffee denied all the allegations. There were other allegations that the muso fathered two children while he was married to Enhle Mbali and according to City Press, several sources have confirmed that the muso fathered two children - both under the age of two.

Speaking to the publication at the time, Black Coffee neither confirmed nor denied allegations

In a statement given to IOL Entertainment, Enhle’ publicist Tlhogi Ngwato said: "The matter is being handled by legal counsel and we would prefer to keep the details out of the public eye.

"All parties involved are working together to reach an amicable solution. Divorce is not an easy process and the ending of any marriage is difficult.

"My client's priority remains to ensure the health and well-being of herself and her children. Mbali will forever cherish the memories and the time they shared together in making this family.

"Mbali continues to respect and wish Nathi well."