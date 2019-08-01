Ntsiki Mazwai: Yes, Leanne Manas is ignorant. Picture: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai is ruffling some feathers on social media, labelling the SABC news anchor Leanne Manas “completely ignorant” on Thursday. While many were celebrating Manas’s 15-year anniversary on the public broadcaster's breakfast show "Morning Live", in a series of tweets, Mazwai hurled racial slurs at seasoned television presenter.

“Leanne is completely ignorant on black culture - this is straight white privilege in action,” wrote Mazwai.

She continued:” No I don't think Leanne Manna is amazing at her job- I think she is just white. And enjoying privilege. She can't even speak indigenous languages. She is not African.”

Mazwai, who doesn’t mince her words, even questioned Manas's news presenting skills.

“Is Leanne the best news host we have? Lol,” commented Mazwai.

Manas replied to Mazwai with kindness. In response to the tweets, she wrote: “Good morning Ntiski 🌞 it’s “Manas” and everyone is entitled to an opinion and a place in this country. I respect your views”.

However, tweets aren’t so kind with Mzawai calling her out for her comments.



The Show Me Love presenter is used to making a ruckus on social media. In May she said she did consider Cyril Ramaphosa as her president, because she didn’t vote for him.

Recently Mazwai also got into a Twitter war with Pearl Thusi on social media after she called the Behind The Story host "obnoxious".