Twitter is still buzzing following an Instagram video that went viral on Thursday night of rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi " Moozlie" Mabena allegedly crashing her car while live streaming.



In the short video, Moozlie can be seen travelling in a vehicle while telling fans about her talent search promo for her music label, Nomuzi Mabena Music, when her car suddenly crashes. A cracked windscreen is the last thing fans see before the video cuts.





While many were reeling in shock after witnessing what seems like a horrific crash, some started speculating that the video was part of the Department of Transport’s anti-texting and driving campaign.





However, fellow rapper and friend Rouge fuelled the speculations that the video may be legit when she took to Twitter, stating how she is "so scared" that she cannot get hold of Moozlie.





WARNING: This video contains graphics that may upset sensitive viewers.





"Guys listen has anybody been able to get ahold of @NoMoozlie ???????? I'm so scared! Please let me know If Anyone can reach her????????????

ASAP PLEASE!



AKA, who doesn't mince his words especially on social media, was quick to point out that all this was a stunt.





"Y’all gotta be kidding with that app effect. Come on guys," commented AKA on Instagram.





Television presenter Penny Lebyana also weighed in on the matter:

Good Morning. I got the Message. A great Campaign,well done to everyone involved,I want my sleep 😴 but I also had lots of laughs in our HipHopUnited WhatsApp group it was clear who’s part of it and who’s not #Nomuzi #Moozlie — PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) January 11, 2019

A Twitter user, who claimed to be Moozlie's cousin, also set tongues wagging when a WhatsApp screenshot started circulating on the platform, of the "cousin" seemingly chatting to the rapper.

How did we get here? Why are you guys playing like this? #Moozlie #Nomuzi pic.twitter.com/s0pX5PS8SN — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) January 11, 2019

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

One day someone is gonna ignore a serious accident because of this sick stunt!! #Nomuzi #nomoozlie #Moozlie — 👑Phi_World 💛🌻🌼 (@GummyPhiphi) January 11, 2019

I say thumbs up 👍 for this campaign stop 🛑 using your phones while driving that will happen to someone n it has #Nomuzi — SibongileTesh Motong (@sibongiletesh) January 11, 2019

Dear PR agencies. The next time you look for a Cryist for your PR stunt, contact Jackie Phamotse. Jealous down, uyakhala losisi. Yerrrr #Nomuzi #Moozlie pic.twitter.com/FGIWPmihAt — Lindokuhle Mnisi🇿🇦 (@Lindo_Mnisi) January 11, 2019