Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Cassper Nyovest claims to be the "most loved hip hop artist of all time" and Twitter isn't happy about his flexing.  

Unpopular opinion posts have been a hot topic on the Twitter streets and with topics ranging from celebrities, sports to movies. 

On Tuesday, Twitter user @JohnState4Real suggested Nyovest as a talking point when he tweeted: "Unpopular Opinion": Mufasa Edition". The "Monate  Mpolaye" rapper quote tweeted him saying: "They never saw it coming. He is the mosted loved hip hop artists of all time. He's the benchmark. He is the reason why niggas have their one man concerts today. The boy is a legend. They hate the fact that he knows he is a legend an he isnt afraid of saying it. The Greatest!!! (sic)".

Tweeps weren't feeling his flex this time around with many pointed out the narcissistic nature of his statement and that he might be low-key shading his arch-rival, AKA who just went double-platinum for his 2018 album "Touch My Blood".

See fan reactions below.

Nyovest then double down on his statement saying he's "done talking down on" himself and the he's the greatest. 