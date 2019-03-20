Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Cassper Nyovest claims to be the "most loved hip hop artist of all time" and Twitter isn't happy about his flexing. Unpopular opinion posts have been a hot topic on the Twitter streets and with topics ranging from celebrities, sports to movies.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @JohnState4Real suggested Nyovest as a talking point when he tweeted: "Unpopular Opinion": Mufasa Edition". The "Monate Mpolaye" rapper quote tweeted him saying: "They never saw it coming. He is the mosted loved hip hop artists of all time. He's the benchmark. He is the reason why niggas have their one man concerts today. The boy is a legend. They hate the fact that he knows he is a legend an he isnt afraid of saying it. The Greatest!!! (sic)".

They never saw it coming. He is the mosted loved hip hop artists of all time. He's the benchmark. He is the reason why niggas have their one man concerts today. The boy is a legend. They hate the fact that he knows he is a legend an he isnt afraid of saying it. The Greatest!!! https://t.co/c43F3CdzU5 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 19, 2019

Tweeps weren't feeling his flex this time around with many pointed out the narcissistic nature of his statement and that he might be low-key shading his arch-rival, AKA who just went double-platinum for his 2018 album "Touch My Blood".

See fan reactions below.

This is why I blocked Cassper he is on negetive person. Always beefin and shading people and he likes to play emotional blackmail. Ever since I blocked him my TL has been so peaceful — MAKOTI WESMANJEMANJE (@lykable1) March 20, 2019

I love u cassper but you are so disappointing. Why u throwing so much shade. @akaworldwide is not even competing with you. He's running his own race at his own pace. Why did u have to tweet this Mara nawe Hai u gonna lose alot of fans now coz u claimed to be so humble but u not. — Latoya (@Latoya90063536) March 20, 2019

Cassper Is becoming the Old AKA.

AKA Is becoming the Old Cassper.

Tables are Turning. — Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) March 20, 2019

When Trevor Noah's house trended, Cassper posted his,



When AKA show trended, Cassper posts this



When Cruz trended, he started "A re batle magapo" unproved,



When CottonFest happened he had a shaderant.



But a few months from now he will think people "hate"... https://t.co/eSqDzLNHgI — Mthokozisi Mabhena (@officialmabhena) March 20, 2019

AKA congratulated Cassper for every major concert milestone he achieved in the culture. Cassper wont give Mega his props for achieving SA's first ever hiphop orchestra concert. Is Cassper for the culture? 🤔 — Sbu (@SbuDaBuddist) March 20, 2019

Cassper is exactly the sort of person you don't want to surround yourself with.



You'll wonder why some things aren't working out for you kante motho ubusy manipulating things and people behind your back.



He cant stand the thought of someone else being just as or more successful pic.twitter.com/eIgalJxQwg — It's me (@CapturedVoice) March 20, 2019

Imagine being dumb enough to believe that Cassper Nyovest is humble.



His level of narcissism recoils at the idea of humility let alone the act.



He's the sort of person who thinks that he never looks at the mirror, rather it is the mirror looking that's at him.



😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/YP978MPFJC — It's me (@CapturedVoice) March 20, 2019

Nyovest then double down on his statement saying he's "done talking down on" himself and the he's the greatest.

Im done talking down on myself. Only great words about myself from myself now on. Nobody can compliment me more than i can compliment myself because nobody knows my struggles and victories like i can so i will gas myself up. Who you wanna know about? CASSPER? He's the Greatest!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 20, 2019







