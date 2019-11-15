Twitter drags Julius Malema for supporting Burna Boy









Burna Boy and Julius Malema. Picture: AP/Reuters EFF leader Julius Malema landed himself in hot water when he affirmed his support for Nigerian musician Burna Boy who is scheduled to perform in Mzansi next week. Burna Boy topped the trend list on Thursday after the Tshwane Entertainment Collective spoke out about boycotting his scheduled performance at the "Africans Unite" concert set to take place in Pretoria on November 24. Amid the Twitter storm, Malema added his two cents and said no “mascot” is going to stop the Nigerian rapper from performing in South Africa. Taking to his Twitter account he wrote: “Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates.”

Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There's no mascot that can stop him from performing, he's one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 14, 2019

He continued: “I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody Cowards.”

I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody Cowards. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 15, 2019

Tweeps came guns blazing for Malema, with many stating that they regret voting for him.



If malema belives in boardless country since he claims Africa is one country. then why is he having huge wall n electric fence in his sandton n polokwane house.he must break those walls so that people who want him can just walk in there anytime.. hypocrites .popularist pic.twitter.com/qPWf7IBiri — dembe maboho (@erick_kwinda) November 15, 2019

The way #Malema sides with Nigerians over his own people, one might begin to believe that the EFF is funded by Nigerian drug money pic.twitter.com/3AeTZDTZEd — Sword Of The Morning ✴ (@Mswati93) November 15, 2019

This Guy is reckless. He is now mastering the at ya kunya without literally using the anus. #Malema pic.twitter.com/xGReISXBiz — LocalDevil (@DocPhuti) November 15, 2019

This guy doesn't love this country, he never stands up for this nation. He's pushing his agenda against unity and supporting an egoistic artists who said shit about our country and it's people. #Malema pic.twitter.com/olNXuzkBLB — De Black Prince 👑 (@BlackPrince_L) November 15, 2019

I regret wasting my vote on shit 💔#malema — Candy Heart (@nkosibooi) November 15, 2019

The news of the rapper’s Nigerian rapper inclusion in the upcoming concert was received with resistance from many South African following his with controversial tweets in September when the country came under the spotlight xenophobic attacks that took place in certain parts of the country.

He wrote: "I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the f**k up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this."

Meanwhile, AKA demanded an apology from Burna Boy, following an ugly Twitter war that saw the two rappers exchanging insults and threats.

The drama unfolded in a series of tweets in September when Burna Boy urged black foreigner nationals living in South Africa to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks