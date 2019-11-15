Burna Boy and Julius Malema. Picture: AP/Reuters

EFF leader Julius Malema landed himself in hot water when he affirmed his support for Nigerian musician Burna Boy who is scheduled to perform in Mzansi next week.

Burna Boy topped the trend list on Thursday after the Tshwane Entertainment Collective spoke out about boycotting his scheduled performance at the "Africans Unite" concert set to take place in Pretoria on November 24. 

Amid the Twitter storm, Malema added his two cents and said no “mascot” is going to stop the Nigerian rapper from performing in South Africa.

Taking to his Twitter account he wrote: “Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates.”

He continued: “I won't be intimidated or blackmailed by bed wetting boys, welcome home @burnaboy. South Africa is a home for all Africans, kill me for defending an African brother, bloody Cowards.”

Tweeps came guns blazing for Malema, with many stating that they regret voting for him.

The news of the rapper’s Nigerian rapper inclusion in the upcoming concert was received with resistance from many South African following his with controversial tweets in September when the country came under the spotlight xenophobic attacks that took place in certain parts of the country.

He wrote: "I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the f**k up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this."

Meanwhile, AKA demanded an apology from Burna Boy, following an ugly Twitter war that saw the two rappers exchanging insults and threats.

The drama unfolded in a series of tweets in September when Burna Boy urged black foreigner nationals living in South Africa to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks