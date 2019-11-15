EFF leader Julius Malema landed himself in hot water when he affirmed his support for Nigerian musician Burna Boy who is scheduled to perform in Mzansi next week.
Burna Boy topped the trend list on Thursday after the Tshwane Entertainment Collective spoke out about boycotting his scheduled performance at the "Africans Unite" concert set to take place in Pretoria on November 24.
Amid the Twitter storm, Malema added his two cents and said no “mascot” is going to stop the Nigerian rapper from performing in South Africa.
Taking to his Twitter account he wrote: “Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates.”