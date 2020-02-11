South African radio and television host Anele Mdoda received heavy criticism on social media about her presenting skills - or lack there of.
Mdoda who was hosting the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in California on Sunday, had to defend herself after Twitter dragged her for shouting out celebrities' names in an attempt to catch their attention for interviews.
In a video that went viral the 947 Breakfast Club host is heard screaming for 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sandra Oh, she said: "Sandra...girl I love your dress. I'm from South Africa, can we talk. Can we talk Sandra, all the way from South Africa... I'm your person..."