Twitter gives Anele Mdoda flak for Oscars red carpet reporting style









Anele Mdoda. Picture: Twitter South African radio and television host Anele Mdoda received heavy criticism on social media about her presenting skills - or lack there of. Mdoda who was hosting the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in California on Sunday, had to defend herself after Twitter dragged her for shouting out celebrities' names in an attempt to catch their attention for interviews. In a video that went viral the 947 Breakfast Club host is heard screaming for 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sandra Oh, she said: "Sandra...girl I love your dress. I'm from South Africa, can we talk. Can we talk Sandra, all the way from South Africa... I'm your person..."

In another video, Mdoda is heard shouting for Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt, highlighting some of the challenges reporters encounter while trying to do interviews on the red carpet. Her struggles show the real side of being on the red carpet - presenting is not all glitz and glamour. One needs to be fierce, just like our very own Anele Mdoda.

Aowaaaa bana Anele she turned the Oscar's into Mthatha Taxi rank💔 pic.twitter.com/hITOlaCBfp — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) February 11, 2020

In a series of tweets, Mdoda, who doesn't mince, defended herself against the trolls.

Hitting back at the haters, she wrote: "Wait so people think A listers go to the Oscars to grant us interviews without us having to fight for them? I screamed Trevor Noah’s name last year to get his attention and I’m his friend. I am glad you lot will never be on that carpet because you would be wasting MNET’s money"

Wait so people think A listers go to the Oscars to grant us interviews without us having to fight for them? I screamed Trevor Noah’s name last year to get his attention and I’m his friend. I am glad you lot will never be on that carpet because you would be wasting MNET’s money — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 10, 2020

She added: "200 media from around the world given one mandate, get as many A listers as u can. A lady from Italy went home with not a single interview. She won’t have a job when she gets home I can tell you that. Stop commenting on things u wouldn’t be able to pull off in daveyton let alone LA"

200 media from around the world given one mandate, get as many A listers as u can.A lady from Italy went home with not a single interview.She won’t have a job when she gets home I can tell you that.Stop commenting on things u wouldn’t be able to pull off in daveyton let alone LA — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 10, 2020

She continued, reassuring the trolls that she secured the bag and she will do it again in 2021: "But I suppose you are talking (even if it’s bile) so I did my job twice. See you at Oscars next year. No wait, you will see me at the Oscars next year"

But I suppose you are talking (even if it’s bile) so I did my job twice. See you at Oscars next year. No wait, you will see me at the Oscars next year 😊😝 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 10, 2020

Despite the naysayers, fans including TV personality Phil Mphela, actor and model Mohale Motaung, Carte Blanche presenter Claire and legendary talk show host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-suttle all came to Mdoda's defence.

Tried to stay out of that Oscars Anele thing. Not shocked though that these tweeps didn’t know red carpet correspondents have to call out stars.



So clearly SAns aren’t aware of the Black stars ignoring Black media story that blew up after the Grammys? https://t.co/byDVpKlue5 — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 11, 2020

demmet @ANELE! i do not have words! you make hard work look effortless, and we have fun watching you because you're having fun too! #aneleattheoscars is everything! thank you @mnet @mnetmovies, let's do it again next year! pic.twitter.com/YY02tS2159 — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 10, 2020

You did a great job!👏👏👏 That must be one of the toughest assignments and you did great. Most of these celebrities tend to give preference to American networks they are familiar with. These are the challenges we deal with as media people from Africa in America. Good job @Anele! — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) February 11, 2020