Twitter pokes fun at Cassper Nyovest's 'crush' on Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Tweeps are having a field day, poking fun at Cassper Nyovest as many believe that the rapper is low-key crushing on Miss Universe Zozibini Thunzi. This comes after the “Move For Me” hitmaker replied to Thunzi's tweet with a heart emoji. In the post video, Thunzi is seen waving to the multitudes of fans who came to welcome her at OR Tambo International on Saturday," taking to her official Twitter page, she expressed: "I can never thank you enough for this. Thank you so much South Africa." To which local musician and record label owner, Cassper Nyovest, replied with only a heart emoji which fuelled speculations that the "Baby Girl" hitmaker is low-key crushing on Thunzi.



Tweeps started poking fun at the possible romance between Mufasa and the reigning Miss Universe.

Below are some of the reactions: Tweeps pokes fun at Cassper low key crushing on Miss Universe Zozibini Thunzi

Cassper has a crush on Zozi, I just know. — Pelo Ya Bogart 🍃 🇿🇦 (@PalisaSays) February 9, 2020

At the #MensConference2020. We are definelty going to have a prayer for bra @casspernyovest to Go on #CasZozidate2020 😅😍 2020 loverstory pic.twitter.com/QM9bWJpRSW — THE HYPE MAN🎧🇸🇿 (@O3EATS_) February 9, 2020

Even load shedding and heavy rain that wreaked havoc in the streets of Mzansi this past weekend couldn’t dampen the mood of many South Africans who went all out to welcome their reigning Miss Universe.

Thunzi returned home for the first time since she was crowned Miss Universe in December.

During a Q&A session at her homecoming ceremony, just minutes after she touched down at OR Tambo International on Saturday, Hulusani Ravele, asked Thunzi what her was the first song she was going to blast very loud on the radio?

“...Let’s be honest, it’s not the same when you hear it in America, it sounds different when you hear it on the home soil," said the 974 host.

Without hesitation the beauty queen cheerfully said: “Phoyisa”.

Delighted that Thunzi will be jamming to Phoyisa, Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to show his appreciation, he expressed: "Hahahaha I've made it!!!! Miss Universe likes Phoyisa!!!! KABZA AND MAPHORISA NGIYABONGA for ugung shaya nge through pass gents!!!!"

Hahahaha I've made it!!!! Miss Universe likes Phoyisa!!!! KABZA AND MAPHORISA NGIYABONGA for ugung shaya nge through pass gents!!!! https://t.co/tkNXQWYIxK — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 8, 2020

"Phoyisa" is DJ Maphorisa’s latest banger featuring Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest, and Qwesta Kufet. The hit single has been making social media waves since the beginning of 2020 and even Miss Universe gave it a stamp of approval.