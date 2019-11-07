Wednesday night saw the premiere episode of 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story' on BET Africa.
The highly anticipated biopic, a first of its kind for South African viewers was marred in drama even before the first episode aired.
First there was the all important question on who would play Lebo.
It was first announced that Kelly Khumalo would play adult Lebo while Bahumi Madisakwane would play Lebo in her earlier days.
However, this didn't stick as Khumalo was dropped from production and replaced by KB Motsilanyane.