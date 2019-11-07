Twitter reactions to 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story'









A file picture of Lebo Mathosa. Picture Neo Ntsoma Wednesday night saw the premiere episode of 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story' on BET Africa. The highly anticipated biopic, a first of its kind for South African viewers was marred in drama even before the first episode aired. First there was the all important question on who would play Lebo. It was first announced that Kelly Khumalo would play adult Lebo while Bahumi Madisakwane would play Lebo in her earlier days. However, this didn't stick as Khumalo was dropped from production and replaced by KB Motsilanyane.

Reactions to the casting of Motsilanyane was mixed with controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai saying she felt that KB was the wrong fit to play Lebo.

"Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story" is a six part mini-series which will depict the life and times of one of South Africa’s most celebrated musicians.

See how people reacted to the first episode below:

@MamosadiKB has the perfect Music and Television experience for that. I have no doubt that she’s gonna rock it to the very top. #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/MtKcfbAFYg — Lebo Motaung (@LeboMotaung13) November 7, 2019

I am not happy with the production #LeboMathosaBET have nothing against KB, she tried her best pic.twitter.com/UT50c9XfzE — Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) November 7, 2019

Good to see Lebo’s actual dancers in the show ❤️❤️❤️ #LeboMathosaBET — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) November 6, 2019

Say what you what to say about the show, but don't disrespect KB, This woman can ACT, DANCE AND SING!I will fight yall🤣🤣 #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/8WxlcMF9sf — Nthabi M (@Nthabi_M7) November 6, 2019

I don’t know if they can act but they look more like Lebo. KB maan Eish there’s a youthfulness that’s missing. I’m so disappointed #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/eKY7iJlWGi — Tumi (@Tumi_Setumu) November 6, 2019