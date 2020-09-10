Twitter reacts to AKA saying his artistic integrity is unmatched

Rapper AKA's claim that in his decade-long career he has never copied anyone's song or style has been received with mixed emotions from social media users. After flaunting his happiness on Twitter, the “Energy“ hitmaker decided to do some bragging about the kind of musician he thinks he is in a series of tweets. The star, who has been in the game for well over 10 years, shared that he was proud to still have his “artist integrity” intact and that in comparison to other rappers who he did not want to name, he was unmatched in that regard. “I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched”, he tweeted. The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker added that his upcoming project had no songs that “sound like” other artists' songs ...

“BHOVAMANIA has no “sounds like ...”

I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 9, 2020

BHOVAMANIA has no “sounds like ...” — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 9, 2020

The always confident rapper was so sure of his statement that he challenged tweeps to name one song in his entire catalogue that they think sounds like it was copied from someone.

I challenge you to tell me ONE SONG in my entire catalogue that sounds copied from anyone. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 9, 2020

In doing so he opened a can of worms.

Twitter users exercised their thumbs and came through with more than just one song.

The songs that got the most mentions were Fully In and Sweet Fire.

With most people saying Fully In sounds like Turn Up Gang by Cassper Nyovest, AKA’s known nemesis.

Awww mfethu... Fully In and Turn Up gang ka Cassper, Wenzan uGanga pic.twitter.com/DzKv0mUieD — Zanothando Ngidi (@zai_ine) September 9, 2020

If you know your Hip Hop, you'd know that it revolves around recycling old material — Lost in a Paradox (@XMoneyBeats3) September 9, 2020

It was AKA’s loyal fans, the Megacy, who came through for their fav when they hailed him as the king of “sampling”, not one to copy.

Have you ever heard of something called SAMPLE? — LODRICK-MEGA🔴 (@LodrickMega) September 9, 2020