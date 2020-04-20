Twitter reacts to Bonang becoming ‘Mrs Bonang Matheba-Shoba’

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has been mum about her love life, following her messy break up with AKA in 2018.

Later that year rumours surfaced on social media that the local star is dating a wealthy Albanian businessman and former football player, Fatmir Hysenbelliu.

Before long Queen B fuelled the romance speculations when she tweeted, hinting that she's moving overseas...the tweet read: "I'm gonna go live with my man in Albania."

The "Being Bonang" star is keeping her love life under wraps these days, fans often wondering whether or not their fave is indeed in a relationship.

However, things changed on Sunday when Mzansi was awaken by a special greeting from “Mrs Bonang Matheba-Shoba reporting for duty."