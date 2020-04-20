Twitter reacts to Bonang becoming ‘Mrs Bonang Matheba-Shoba’
TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has been mum about her love life, following her messy break up with AKA in 2018.
Later that year rumours surfaced on social media that the local star is dating a wealthy Albanian businessman and former football player, Fatmir Hysenbelliu.
Before long Queen B fuelled the romance speculations when she tweeted, hinting that she's moving overseas...the tweet read: "I'm gonna go live with my man in Albania."
The "Being Bonang" star is keeping her love life under wraps these days, fans often wondering whether or not their fave is indeed in a relationship.
However, things changed on Sunday when Mzansi was awaken by a special greeting from “Mrs Bonang Matheba-Shoba reporting for duty."
Mrs Bonang Matheba- Shoba reporting for duty 🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/ksTQGaKZ1p— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 19, 2020
The “virtual wedding” took place on Sunday after a certain Mr Shoba asked for the Queen B’s hand in marriage.
Taking to Twitter Mr Shoba asked: “Can you cook @bonang_m I'm looking for a wife here.”
Thanks to the national lockdown and the power of technology, without hesitation Queen B, replied: “Can you fix a roof? I'm looking for a huuuuuuusband. “The response was accompanied by a smiling face with three hearts, and another smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.
Shortly afterwards, Mr Shoba replied: "Consider yourself married @bonang_m"
I guess congratulation are in order, as Mzansi awaits "Nkanyiso weds Bonang" special.
Here are some of hilarious reactions to the running joke from Bonang.
#BecomingMrsShoba coming soon @bonang_m ❤️@ShowmaxOnline pic.twitter.com/e7zUui6byG— Nkanyiso Shoba (@NkanyisoShoba13) April 19, 2020
The guy joined Twitter this month now he's snatching the whole Bonang with his 70 something followers I'm not owk 😅 pic.twitter.com/JaXiJfTDbl— Transformation The Great. (@ThabisoMbatha94) April 19, 2020
♥️♥️♥️♥️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣 !!!— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) April 19, 2020
More congratulatory messages started flooding Queen B's timeline.
Congrats 😂😂💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/qQ4oBXVjDU— Siphosethu ❤❤ I FOLLOW BACK 😊 (@Sethuu_) April 19, 2020
Vulindlela we mam’ ghobhozi.🎶halala 🎊 pic.twitter.com/RjeY9PglSQ— Sinethemba Delanto (@Ntingana) April 19, 2020
Congrats to both of you pic.twitter.com/90GjwgxLx4— Miss-S (@MissM21295925) April 19, 2020
Since well Home affairs is closed, I can provide my services 😒😒😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/ABmiIOCeIV— BUTTERFLY🦋🦋🦋 (@__KayGeee) April 19, 2020
@ShowmaxOnline will show us the wedding for us who will not crack an invite— Kabelo_Tumelo (@kabasa_tumelo99) April 19, 2020
We got you 😎 ~NN— Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) April 19, 2020