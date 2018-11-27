Ayanda Tsambo, HHP's son Leano and Zanele Tsambo, pay tribute to the late motswako rapper Jabulani Tsambo, better known as HHP, at his funeral in Mmabatho. Leano's mother and HHP's former partner, Lerato Khanye, has passed away. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

A month after Mzansi was rocked by the death of hip-hop legend Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo, they're now reeling in shock following the death of the late rapper's ex-lover and mother of his 13-year-old son, Leano, Lerato Khanye. Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana confirmed that Khanye passed away on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Ncana revealed that Khanye was sick but did not elaborate on the cause of her death, adding that the family are asking for privacy at this time and are committed to ensuring Leano’s wellbeing.

Lerato Khanye. Picture: The Star

Following reports of Khanye's passing, fans took to Twitter to express their shock. One user wrote: "I'm very sad. How can a 13-year-old deal with losing both parents in a month?"

Hip Hop Pantsula took his own life on 24 October, following a long battle with depression.

#LeratoKhanye I wish I could personally tell Leano to hold his head high even with teary eyes and a broken spirit.that's what my granny used to shout at me😭😭 HOLD YOUR HEAD HIGH YOUNG MAN!😭😭 — Kgothatso Mape (@KaygeeMape) November 26, 2018

Wow! What’s happening kanti? God please comfort Leano? 2018 was not kind to him, at all. Wrap him in your arms dear Lord 💔💔💔💔💔#LeratoKhanye why so soon though? 💔💔💔💔💔💔 the boy needs all the strength in the world wow 😢 — 👑 Kween Sabali 👑 (@Miss_Realist) November 26, 2018

Dear God I pray that you be with Leano and send your holy spirit to cover and protect him through this difficult time. Let him be surrounded by people who will put his best interests before their own gain.

Amen🙏#LeratoKhanye — Donna Motsepe (@Gali5393) November 26, 2018