Lebo Mathosa. Picture: INLSA

Twelve years ago today, Kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa passed away in a car accident on the N3 highway in the East Rand. And on Tuesday, Twitter paid homage to the fallen star. Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mathethwa, shared a video tribute and wrote: "Today marks the 12th anniversary of the passing of award-winning singer, sensational music icon & lead singer of the highly acclaimed 90’s Kwaito group Boom Shaka, Lebo Mathosa".

"She is remembered as a distinguished performer who remarkably asserted her African identity"

Watch: Today marks the 12th anniversary of the passing of award-winning singer, sensational music icon & lead singer of the highly acclaimed 90’s Kwaito group Boom Shaka, Lebo Mathosa. She is remembered as a distinguished performer who remarkably asserted her African Identity pic.twitter.com/YCDGtOCBIe — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 23, 2018

Former bandmate, Thembi Seete shared a touching tribute and a picture of herself and Mathosa. She wrote: "You will forever be in our hearts. We miss and love you #LeboMathosa #RIP my love". (sic)

You will forever be in our hearts. We miss and love you #LeboMathosa 💕#RIP my love. pic.twitter.com/54qVL0zplB — Thembi Seete (@IamThembiSeete) October 23, 2018

Radio 2000 also called on listeners to put in requests for their favourite Mathosa song.

COMING UP We remember the Drama Queen today; Lebo Mathosa. It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since her passing.



Which Lebo Mathosa song would you like to hear this afternoon?#TheGlenzitoSuperDrive pic.twitter.com/820HaSwh0N — Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) October 23, 2018

Mathosa was a member of Boom Shaka during the 1990s before pursuing a solo career.

Prior to her death on 23 October 2006, Mathosa was at the pinnacle of her career and even dabbled in some acting.

See more tributes below.

Everytime i listen to or see Lebo Mathosa it reminds me of my mum and makes me like feel i can connect to how my mum was back in the days, through the music she liked, as my mum was a fan of her and boomshaka.Anything Lebo Mathosa triggers me into remembering her💔😭💔 R.I.P Ma https://t.co/StFLz8rLd7 — Mandy Kubheka (@MandyKubheka) October 23, 2018

"Xa ufuna ukuthandwa, qala uzithande bazokuthanda" - Lebo Mathosa



We lost an important icon in South African pop culture.#LeboMathosa pic.twitter.com/rxZhM56Sk0 — Cheesy Nicky 🍟 (@originalnicknax) October 23, 2018