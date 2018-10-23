Lebo Mathosa. Picture: INLSA

Twelve years ago today, Kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa passed away in a car accident on the N3 highway in the East Rand. And on Tuesday, Twitter paid homage to the fallen star.

Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mathethwa, shared a video tribute and wrote: "Today marks the 12th anniversary of the passing of award-winning singer, sensational music icon & lead singer of the highly acclaimed 90’s Kwaito group Boom Shaka, Lebo Mathosa". 

"She is remembered as a distinguished performer who remarkably asserted her African identity"

Former bandmate, Thembi Seete shared a touching tribute and a picture of herself and Mathosa. She wrote: "You will forever be in our hearts. We miss and love you  #LeboMathosa #RIP my love". (sic)

Radio 2000 also called on listeners to put in requests for their favourite Mathosa song.

Mathosa was a member of Boom Shaka during the 1990s before pursuing a solo career. 

Prior to her death on 23 October 2006, Mathosa was at the pinnacle of her career and even dabbled in some acting.

See more tributes below.