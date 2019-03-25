Dumisani Dlamini. Picture: Facebook

“My dad’s proud of me, he's excited.he’s all over my Instagram, but what’s funny is I never met him,” says American rapper Doja Cat in between the chuckles, seemingly excited about her father's support.



“He's always commenting (on my IG) "my African princess” and I’m like whaaat…,” she continues in a YouTube video that has over 97 000 views.





The news about the South African actor Dumisani Dlamini being Doja Cat, real name Amala Zandile Dlamini’s father surfaced in August last year on social media and the doting father admitted to having two daughters in America.





During an interview with TshisaLive , Dlamini who is popularly known for his character as Crocodile in the musical film Sarafina! and Chester in the controversial youth drama series Yizo Yizo said during the American tour in the 90’s he fell in love with a Jewish-American woman called Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer. He said they shared two daughters, one of them being the rapper.





"Beautiful girl (who goes by) the name Doja Cat, she's singing with Nicki Minaj. If you google you will see, it's D. O. J. A. C. A. T, she's one of the best singers now in America. That's my daughter," the 55-year-old told the publication at the time.





Watch Doja Cat talk about her father below:

Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions the "African Princess" comment.

Doja Cat literally said her dad is a famous South African actor but she has never met him and he always comments on her Instagram... "my African princess"



😂🙆🏾‍♀️😂🙆🏾‍♀️ — LaWey 🌈 (@AfrikanJeanyus) March 24, 2019

uChester bathong. Did amazing international work with the South African dad brand pic.twitter.com/AHxviwT7Uw — LaWey 🌈 (@AfrikanJeanyus) March 24, 2019

But many slammed Dlamini for claiming the rapper but being an absent father: